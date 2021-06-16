Marlins vs. Cardinals Highlights
Cardinals top Marlins on walk-off HR from Goldschmidt
49 points and 48 minutes from Kevin Durant. What a night.
Playoff scoring leader Nikita Kucherov had three more assists to help the Lightning rebound from a series-opening loss and beat the Islanders in Game 2.
The Canadian men advanced to the final round of World Cup qualifying for the first time in 24 years after one of the worst concessions in goalkeeping history.
The league announced Tuesday that players will be routinely checked for foreign substances starting June 21.
One player was unanimous, but not the MVP.
Vince Wilfork's son allegedly stole his two Super Bowl rings, AFC championship rings, Miami Hurricanes championship ring and other jewelry from him.
Pham was stabbed outside a club last October.
It was strange but entirely predictable.
The long-simmering feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka is back in the spotlight at this year's U.S. Open.
Landing a parachute on a soccer field is apparently easier said than done.
MUNICH (AP) — Mats Hummels scored an own-goal and France beat Germany 1-0 Tuesday at the European Championship. The experienced defender was attempting to stop Lucas Hernández’s cross from reaching France forward Kylian Mbappé when he diverted the ball into his own net in the 20th minute. Both teams had chances to score. İlkay Gündoğan wasted Germany’s best opportunity of the first half when he couldn’t direct his shot on target. France twice put the ball in the net in the second half but both w
Ronaldo now has 11 goals across five Euro tournaments.
The German defender appeared to nibble the French midfielder's back late in the first half.
How will the Raptors cope with Pascal Siakam's injury, and what moves could they make this offseason?
Tyler Glasnow said that he believes "100%" that he hurt his arm because of MLB's new crackdown on foreign substances.
Bills star quarterback Josh Allen poked fun at himself upon confirming that he will throw the first pitch ahead of Thursday's Blue Jays-Yankees game.
The Vegas Golden Knights didn't have their best in Game 1 versus the Montreal Canadiens, but it proved to be more than enough.
Barkley complained he wasn't able to make a certain joke anymore.
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve belted a grand slam in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros, saved by Carlos Correa’s tying homer in the ninth, beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Tuesday night to give manager Dusty Baker quite an exciting birthday gift. After Texas drove in the automatic runner in the top of the 10th for a 3-2 lead, Rangers rookie reliever Demarcus Evans (0-2) walked Myles Straw and pinch-hitter Jason Castro to load the bases with no outs in the bottom half. Altuve then launched his soa
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds broke open a scoreless game in the 10th inning without the benefit of a hit and held on to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Tuesday night. Brett Anderson worked seven innings of one-hit ball for Milwaukee and combined with three relievers on a two-hitter, but it all fell apart for Brad Boxberger (2-2) in the 10th. Boxberger hit Tyler Stephenson with a pitch and walked Joey Votto to load the bases. Then he hit Eugenio Suárez with a pitch to score Nick Castell