Marlins vs. Cardinals Highlights

The Canadian Press

MUNICH (AP) — Mats Hummels scored an own-goal and France beat Germany 1-0 Tuesday at the European Championship. The experienced defender was attempting to stop Lucas Hernández’s cross from reaching France forward Kylian Mbappé when he diverted the ball into his own net in the 20th minute. Both teams had chances to score. İlkay Gündoğan wasted Germany’s best opportunity of the first half when he couldn’t direct his shot on target. France twice put the ball in the net in the second half but both w