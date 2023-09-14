Marlins vs. Brewers Highlights

The Telegraph

As Novak Djokovic reclaimed his robes as the king of New York, it was jolting to recall how, a mere 12 months earlier, he had been barred even from entering the country. Just as in Australia, where he purged the horrors of last year’s deportation soap opera to seize his 10th title at Melbourne Park, he has proved that he is never more dangerous than when demonised. Lock him out, as two Grand Slam host nations have discovered, and he simply rebounds with twice the force.