Marlins vs. Brewers Highlights
Garrett's shutout start leads Marlins to a 2-0 win
The multi-indicted ex-president tried to show off his jock side after a poll expressed doubts about him.
The current Maple Leafs team is best known for regular-season success and postseason disappointments. How does that affect public sentiment?
Dustin Johnson believes he should have been selected for Team USA for the Ryder Cup in Rome in two weeks’ time and contends he was rejected only because of his membership of the LIV Golf League.
The Chiefs quarterback had some editing to do after his tweet in the wake of the Jets quarterback going down.
Waiting for the Duke of Sussex at the athletics track, a deafening roar rises from the stands. But the spectators at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf aren’t watching out for the Duke, they’re cheering on the sick and injured athletes who are giving everything they’ve got.
Last year's fourth overall pick will be allowed to skirt a longstanding NHL-CHL agreement and report to Seattle's AHL affiliate if he's cut out of camp.
As Novak Djokovic reclaimed his robes as the king of New York, it was jolting to recall how, a mere 12 months earlier, he had been barred even from entering the country. Just as in Australia, where he purged the horrors of last year’s deportation soap opera to seize his 10th title at Melbourne Park, he has proved that he is never more dangerous than when demonised. Lock him out, as two Grand Slam host nations have discovered, and he simply rebounds with twice the force.
The Blue Jays starting pitcher seemingly didn't take his second demotion of 2023 well and it's had ramifications for the player and team.
Michael Bisping thinks Israel Adesanya's attitude contributed to his loss against Sean Strickland.
Aaron Rodgers' injury and the Jets' OT win over the Bills on Monday night had a ripple effect that extended to Milwaukee.
The primary reaction on the ManningCast appeared to be shock when Aaron Rodgers went down with an injury during his first series with the Jets.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
If you're a Toronto Maple Leafs fan who is a strong believer in AI, you're in for a treat.
The Blue Jays are in desperate need of some power, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn't been providing it lately.
SAN DIEGO — Beatriz Haddad Maia didn't have to wait long to exact revenge for her gruelling August loss to Leylah Fernandez at the National Bank Open in Montreal, but she did have to work hard to get it done. The seventh-seeded Brazilian bounced her Canadian counterpart 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 on Tuesday night in the second day of women's singles action at the Cymbiotika San Diego Open. Fernandez, of Laval, Quebec, had beaten Haddad Maia twice in three previous meetings, including a 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 win on A
Dricus Du Plessis disagrees with Dana White's recent criticism towards him.
The Kansas City Royals are expected to be without two more players for the remainder of their season.
When the full cast of “Dancing With the Stars” Season 32 is announced on Wednesday, pro Sharna Burgess will not be on the list. The Season 27 winner discussed her history with the show on the first episode of her new iHeartRadio podcast, “Old-Ish,” claiming that while she took off Season 31 when she had …
Sal Vetri highlights five players to trade away and two to target for fantasy managers looking to make a deal this week.
Coco Gauff has an impressive net worth at only 19 years old, and the tennis phenom will add $3 million to her fortune after winning the 2023 US Open.