Marlins vs. Braves Highlights
Jonah Bride and the Marlins take on Austin Riley and the Braves on August 4, 2024
Photos of the finish between USA's Noah Lyles and Jamaica's Kishane Thompson show how close the result truly was.
Regan Smith, Lily King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske outraced Australia and set a world record in the process.
Facing elimination and down a man due to injury, Team USA's 3x3 men's team went out with a whimper against the Netherlands.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
SummerSlam featured the return of Roman Reigns, who had been absent from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.
It was a jam-packed day for American women at the Olympics on Saturday, with the USWNT, Katie Ledecky and Sha'Carri Richardson all competing in pivotal events.
The U.S. won swimming’s mixed medley relay here at the 2024 Olympics, recovering from a flop at Tokyo 2021 to beat Australia, China and Great Britain here in Paris.
Chase Budinger and Miles Evans rolled over Australia on Saturday night to make the beach volleyball knockout round.
Terence Crawford went the distance for the first time since 2016 on Saturday night in Los Angeles.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
After three days of headlines, controversies and social media misinformation, the Algerian boxer outlasted her Hungarian opponent.
Steven Sabino was disqualified after a false start in his men's 100 preliminary round, ending his Olympic Games without ever running.
We're now a full week into the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the seventh day of action provided plenty of incredible shots from across the country.
She fell, once again, to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.
The quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown won their heat in a time of 3:07.41, smashing the previous record of 3:08.80.
Will Colorado make a bowl game? Is Ohio State facing a national title or bust season? Here are the coaches who need to win big this season.
Julius Peppers was an easy choice as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Both Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting failed an unspecified gender eligibility test in 2023 and were disqualified from the world championships, which has sparked a controversy in Paris.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros talk about all the action from the United States successful group stages in the 2024 Olympics, the club friendlies happening in the U.S. and an awkward substation with Korbin Albert.
Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian wasted no time helping an athlete in need.