Marlins vs. Braves Highlights
Jesús Sánchez and the Marlins take on Marcell Ozuna and the Braves on August 3, 2024
Jesús Sánchez and the Marlins take on Marcell Ozuna and the Braves on August 3, 2024
SummerSlam featured the return of Roman Reigns, who had been absent from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.
Saturday was the busiest day of the Olympics yet, and it provided plenty of incredible images from across the country.
It was a jam-packed day for American women at the Olympics on Saturday, with the USWNT, Katie Ledecky and Sha'Carri Richardson all competing in pivotal events.
Chase Budinger and Miles Evans rolled over Australia on Saturday night to make the beach volleyball knockout round.
The U.S. won swimming’s mixed medley relay here at the 2024 Olympics, recovering from a flop at Tokyo 2021 to beat Australia, China and Great Britain here in Paris.
Dearica Hamby dropped nine points on Saturday night to push the United States past China for a second time in a matter of hours.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
Steven Sabino was disqualified after a false start in his men's 100 preliminary round, ending his Olympic Games without ever running.
We're now a full week into the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the seventh day of action provided plenty of incredible shots from across the country.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the disappointing end to Mike Trout’s season, the Orioles shuffling their roster, take their guesses at who was named the Heart and Hustle Award winners and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
She fell, once again, to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.
The quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown won their heat in a time of 3:07.41, smashing the previous record of 3:08.80.
The Frenchman collected his fourth individual gold of the Paris Games.
Will Colorado make a bowl game? Is Ohio State facing a national title or bust season? Here are the coaches who need to win big this season.
Julius Peppers was an easy choice as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Both Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting failed an unspecified gender eligibility test in 2023 and were disqualified from the world championships, which has sparked a controversy in Paris.
Freddie Freeman has been away from the Dodgers for the past week to be with his son, who has been in and out of the hospital.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros talk about all the action from the United States successful group stages in the 2024 Olympics, the club friendlies happening in the U.S. and an awkward substation with Korbin Albert.
Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian wasted no time helping an athlete in need.