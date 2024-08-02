Marlins vs. Braves Highlights
Jake Burger and the Marlins take on Matt Olson and the Braves on August 1, 2024
Jake Burger and the Marlins take on Matt Olson and the Braves on August 1, 2024
We're nearly a full week into the Paris Olympics now, and Thursday provided plenty of incredible images from what was a stormy day in France.
A jury had previously found that the NFL had violated federal antitrust laws with its Sunday Ticket package.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros talk about all the action from the United States successful group stages in the 2024 Olympics, the club friendlies happening in the U.S. and an awkward substation with Korbin Albert.
Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian wasted no time helping an athlete in need.
Kate Douglass, an understated star from the University of Virginia, touched in 2:19.24, setting an American record and clinching Team USA's fourth swimming gold of these Games.
NFL fans won't recognize kickoffs this season.
Dominate your drafts with these 2024 fantasy football rankings from the analysts of Yahoo Fantasy.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Tommy Paul put up a valiant fight against Carlos Alcaraz, then later knocked out Andy Murray alongside partner Taylor Fritz.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Devin Hester made history when he was elected to the Hall of Fame.
Dikeç went viral with his calm demeanor during the air pistol competition at the Paris Games.
Zhanle broke his own world record, the first to be broken in the pool so far at these Paris Games
Katie Ledecky claimed her eighth career gold medal.
Huske missed gold by just .13, getting out-touched by Sweden's Sarah Sjöström.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
The U.S. will play Japan on Saturday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman break down all the moves made by every MLB team before the trade deadline and give their grades for how each of them did.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.