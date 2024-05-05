Marlins vs. Athletics Highlights
Brent Rooker and the A's defeat Bryan De La Cruz and the Marlins, 20-4
Brent Rooker and the A's defeat Bryan De La Cruz and the Marlins, 20-4
Pete Crow-Armstrong did what he could to avoid the tag, baffling announcers.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was ejected for the first time in his career when he argued a called third strike by plate umpire Ryan Blakney in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. With one out, Judge took a full count fastball from Tyler Holton that he thought was slightly outside. Blakney rang him up, Judge glanced back and was ejected. After starting to walk back to the dugout, Judge returned to argue the call and manager Aaron Boone continu
The gala is an annual fundraiser for the Dodgers foundation to support various community causes
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boos began raining down on Golden Knights captain Mark Stone at American Airlines Center in Dallas the moment he first touched the puck. They didn't let up whenever the first-round series was in Dallas. Stars fans weren't happy that the poster boy of all that is questionable with how long-term injured reserve operates was back on the ice just in time for the playoffs. Again. No team is more scrutinized than Vegas for how it uses LTIR. To critics and skeptical fans, it looks very
Clark is proving all her critics wrong.
OAKLAND, Calif. — San Diego acquired two-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins along with nearly $7.9 million on Saturday in a deal for four players that left the Padres responsible only for the major league minimum salary. First baseman Nathan Martorella, outfielders Dillon Head and Jakob Marsee, and right-hander Woo-Suk Go were dealt to the Marlins for the second baseman, who won the 2022 AL batting title with Minnesota and the 2023 NL crown with the Marlins. Miami is paying
Dave Roberts recently joked that Shohei Ohtani should gift Roberts a Porsche when Ohtani breaks his Dodgers' record for most home runs by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani obliged, just maybe not in the way Roberts imagined. Before Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers' slugger gifted Roberts a purple toy model Porsche in his office.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis Garcia Jr. hit a three-run shot deep to center field in the seventh inning for his first career pinch-hit home run, helping the Washington Nationals rally for a 9-3 victory over the reeling Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. Garcia connected on Erik Swanson’s 85-mph splitter for his second homer of the season to give Washington a 4-3 lead. Nick Senzel added an RBI double in the inning. The Nationals added four runs in the eighth, benefitting from two fielding errors. They
The Kentucky native had the honors of singing the National Anthem before the 150th Run for the Roses. She was accompanied by her husband Cactus Moser on drums.
BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored at 1:54 of overtime as the Boston Bruins downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday. Hampus Lindholm scored in regulation and added an assist on the winner for the Bruins, who nearly blew another 3-1 series lead after losing out to the Florida Panthers at the same stage of the post-season last spring. Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves. William Nylander replied for the Leafs. Toronto battled back fr
Martha Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, Jack Harlow and more walked the red carpet at the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Reid Carruthers has returned to the skip position for his four-man team and added Catlin Schneider to the lineup to fill a vacancy caused by the departure of Brad Jacobs. Carruthers started last season as fourth for the Winnipeg-based team but later switched positions with Jacobs, who threw third stones. Jacobs left the squad after the season-ending Grand Slam to skip Brendan Bottcher's previous rink. Schneider, meanwhile, recently became a free agent when his British Columbia-based team announc
Jake Paul wants to clarify that it's Mike Tyson who wanted to elevate the stakes in their fight, not him.
NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Shannon first went public with their relationship in 2020
Stephen A. Smith is outraged to hear that the terms for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson have been elevated.
It’s time for us to look ahead, Voice fans. The NBC sing-off’s Season 25 Lives kick off Monday (at 8/7c), meaning that we’ve got to let go of our disappointment over the facepalm-inducing decisions made by coaches John Legend, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper and newbies Dan + Shay. For me, that means finding a …
It was time. Boomer Esiason seemed almost relieved as he discussed his departure this week from his The NFL Today cohosting duties, saying he was planning on leaving anyway. It was announced this week that Esiason and former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms will no longer be on the show. Esiason said Friday during …
Verstappen controlled the 19-lap race – which was interrupted by an opening-lap safety car.
Three of Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.'s brothers have run into trouble. Jontay was banned from the NBA. Coban was sentenced to prison. Jevon was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
Three-time U.S. Olympian Emma Coburn says her “dream of Paris is over” after breaking her ankle at the Diamond League meet in Shanghai and undergoing surgery. Coburn, who won a bronze medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, will now miss the U.S. track trials for the Paris Olympics. “The dream of Paris is over,” the 33-year-old Coburn wrote on her Instagram account on Thursday.