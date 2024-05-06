Marlins vs. Athletics Highlights
Nick Gordon and the Marlins take on Brent Rooker and the Athletics on May 5th, 2024
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Joel Kuhnel from the Houston Astros in exchange for cash considerations. In a corresponding move, Kuhnel was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Jays made the announcement Saturday night, some hours after a 6-3 road win over the Washington Nationals. Kuhnel, 29, has appeared in one game for the Astros this season and nine contests for the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys, combining to go 4-1 with a 5.40 earned-run average. The six-foot-five, 2
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was ejected for the first time in his career when he argued a called third strike by plate umpire Ryan Blakney in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. With one out, Judge took a full count fastball from Tyler Holton that he thought was slightly outside. Blakney rang him up, Judge glanced back and was ejected. After starting to walk back to the dugout, Judge returned to argue the call and manager Aaron Boone continu
BOSTON — William Nylander stood in a solemn visitors locker room at TD Garden just before midnight. The Maple Leafs had battled back from a 3-1 series deficit against the Boston Bruins with consecutive 2-1 victories — including one that required extra time — in their first-round playoff series to push the club's Original Six rival to the limit before suffering a devastating Game 7 overtime loss. Nylander's message was emphatic. "Look, I don't think there's an issue with the core," the winger sai
ESPOO, Finland — Gavin McKenna put Canada on his back to win its fifth-ever under-18 men's world hockey championship. McKenna scored three times, finishing his hat trick with an empty-net goal, and added an assist as Canada rallied past the United States 6-4 on Sunday in the international tournament's final. McKenna, from Whitehorse, Yukon, gave credit to his teammates. "I couldn’t have done it without them, there were so many guys that stepped up when we needed it and it all paid off in the end
OAKLAND, Calif. — San Diego acquired two-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins along with nearly $7.9 million on Saturday in a deal for four players that left the Padres responsible only for the major league minimum salary. First baseman Nathan Martorella, outfielders Dillon Head and Jakob Marsee, and right-hander Woo-Suk Go were dealt to the Marlins for the second baseman, who won the 2022 AL batting title with Minnesota and the 2023 NL crown with the Marlins. Miami is paying
WASHINGTON (AP) — Eddie Rosario's two-run homer in the seventh inning broke an 8-8 tie and the Washington Nationals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-8 on Sunday. After Jesse Winker doubled against Genesis Cabrera (1-1) leading off, Erik Swanson came on and got two outs, but Rosario homered to right center to make it 10-8. The start of the game was delayed 85 minutes by rain in the forecast and it featured five lead changes. Luis Garcia, Jr. had four hits including a home run and drove in four runs,
Princess Anne's three-day visit to B.C. included a stop Saturday at Esquimalt's God's Acre veteran's cemetery where she laid a wreath to honour the service of the more than 2,500 military service members buried there. Princess Anne also sailed into Esquimalt Harbour on board H-M-C-S Max Bernays, where she was greeted with a 21-gun salute. (May 4, 2024)
