How Marky’s produces sustainable caviar
Marky’s Caviar CEO Mark Zaslavsky and Marky’s Caviar Brand Ambassador David Bashkov joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how COVID-19 has impacted the caviar and gourmet retail market.
Marky’s Caviar CEO Mark Zaslavsky and Marky’s Caviar Brand Ambassador David Bashkov joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how COVID-19 has impacted the caviar and gourmet retail market.
Zdeno Chara is leaving the team he has captained for the last 14 seasons.
Kyler Murray is confident he'll be starting for Arizona on Sunday.
Charles Barkley couldn't keep track of NBA player movement in the offseason.
Dalvin Cook's father died at age 46.
Terrell Owens says he knows "for a fact" Donovan McNabb was out drinking before Super Bowl XXXIX.
It's the fifth different football league for the former Heisman Trophy winner.
The Yu Darvish trade raised eyebrows around the league and signaled the Chicago Cubs could be willing to part with any and all veteran stars. Who should your team call about?
The Browns are in a must-win situation, but expect to have key players return.
If you can handicap what each team has to play for in the finale, you might find an edge.
It's never too early to start thinking about the 2021 fantasy football season.
Let's continue our fantasy hockey positional previews with the most important position: Forwards.
CLEVELAND — The Browns didn't begin preparing for the Steelers on the field but rather via Zoom calls.Hardly ideal before their biggest game in decades.Cleveland had two more positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday — including one for an assistant coach — throwing its schedule into disorder as the team gets ready to play Pittsburgh on Sunday with a spot in the playoffs riding on the outcome.The Browns, who have nine players currently on the COVID-19 reserve list, will make the post-season for the first time since 2002 with a win.The team has not yet identified the positive player and coach Kevin Stefanski would not reveal which of his staff members may have to miss the season finale.After learning of the positive tests, the team closed its facility for several hours to do contact tracing and Stefanski said players were doing virtual meetings — something that has become standard in 2020.The NFL is monitoring the Browns' situation to determine whether the game needs to be moved.“We will follow the medical guidance,” said Dawn Aponte, the league's chief football administrative officer. "At this moment we are planning to play on schedule and will take it from there. As always we try to remain flexible and adaptable, and everything remains on the table. As we continue to get the info, we will address it and assess it accordingly.”The Browns finally got league clearance to re-open their facility at 3:30 p.m.They were scheduled to start practice at 4:30 p.m. and Stefanski said earlier it was possible the Browns will do their on-field workouts in shifts — offence and defence alternating time on the field — as they’ve had to do previously this season.Cleveland's COVID-19 list has been growing daily. The team is still without its top four wide receivers, starting safeties and two linebackers. Starting linebacker B.J. Goodson, whose positive test was followed last week by numerous players being ruled out of the game against the New York Jets because of close contact with him, will sit out the regular-season finale.Three players — safeties Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph and tight end Harrison Bryant — were added to the reserve list Tuesday. Sendejo is also expected to be out Sunday.Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said the league is investigating the rise in cases within the Browns.“To date we don’t see any evidence of transmission within the facility," he said. "“I don’t think it would come as a surprise for a positive test in that market. The county that the Browns play in is one of the highest for incident rates in the country.”For Stefanski, chaos has become the norm as the Browns (10-5) have been among the teams hit hardest by the virus.“That is 2020,” he said. "We are all prepared to adapt as necessary, really just take this thing day by day and figure out a way to make sure that we are getting our work in.”Stefanski did not have an update on rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills, who was held out Sunday with COVID-19-like symptoms. He was briefly on the reserve list last week before being activated and then getting sick. Stefanski expects Wills back but doesn't know when.Stefanski said wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge and linebacker Jacob Phillips remained on schedule to return to practice Thursday as long as they test negative again.Joseph and Bryant can return for Sunday's game if they continue to test negative.The Browns did have a good development, with starting right guard Wyatt Teller cleared to practice after missing two games with a sprained ankle. Cleveland's running game hasn't been the same without Teller.Also, the Browns activated safety Ronnie Harrison. He's been out since injuring his shoulder while making a tackle at Jacksonville on Nov. 29 and missing four games.___AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed to this report.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
The pandemic-shortened MLB season wiped baseball from some diehard fans' summers, and then exposed doubts about the league they may have been harboring before.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The American Hockey League remains on course to start its season in early February. What that actually looks like in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic remains to be seen. AHL president and CEO Scott Howson said in a statement Wednesday the league's board of governors "has approved the structural framework" for a schedule slated to begin Feb. 5 — the same target date announced in late October. "Details are still being worked out," Howson continued. "But this step allows our teams and their National Hockey League partners to better determine their plans for the coming season." The NHL, which will have all seven of its Canadian teams play against each other in the same division because of border restrictions related to the pandemic, is scheduled to open its season Jan. 13. All 31 clubs in the second-tier AHL are affiliated with NHL teams. The league has four franchises based in Canada — the Manitoba Moose, Toronto Marlies, Belleville Senators and Laval Rocket. The AHL, which relies heavily on ticket sales for revenue, didn't say how many of its teams plan to take part in the upcoming season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2020. The Canadian Press
AEW will put Brodie Lee Jr. on their roster if he decides he wants to be a wrestler when he grows up.
For some, the sky's the limit, which also just happens to be the title of the book written by 12-year-old British skateboarder Sky Brown. For others, it’s no stretch that big things appear ahead. Exhibit A: 7-foot-2 Denver Nuggets centre Bol Bol and his roughly 7-8 wingspan. So many potential stars in the making. So many stages for them to shine. One of the biggest will be this summer during the Tokyo Games, which were postponed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By the time 2021 ends, a new crop of names will start to become even more familiar. So let's name-drop a few (sorry, Trevor Lawrence, you’re already too big of a name for this list): — Brown, a skateboarding prodigy who has her sights locked on the Tokyo Games. She turns 13 a few weeks before the opening ceremony as her sport makes its Olympic debut (along with sport climbing, karate and surfing). Brown already has a doll made in her image and sponsors such as Nike. In June, she posted a video on Instagram (770,000-plus followers) of a frightful crash during a training session. -- Bol, forward/centre, Nuggets. The son of the late Manute Bol, Bol Bol showed glimpses of his versatility inside the NBA bubble over the summer. He remains eligible for the rookie of the year award, with the favourites being Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (No. 3 pick overall) New York's Obi Toppin (No. 8) and Minnesota's Anthony Edwards (No. 1). — Iga Swiatek, tennis, Poland. The 19-year-old who listens to Guns N’ Roses before matches captured Poland’s first Grand Slam singles title when she won the French Open in October. Swiatek had never won a tour-level title until Roland Garros. — Stephanie Gilmore, surfer, Australia. Nicknamed “Happy Gilmore,” the seven-time world champion is well known on the surfing circuit. Gilmore, who turns 33 on Jan. 29, will be among the medal favourites in Tokyo. — Ke’Bryan Hayes, third baseman, Pittsburgh Pirates. A first-round pick in 2015, Hayes made his major league debut on Sept. 1 and showed his promise with a double and solo homer. The rookie-of-the-year candidate is the son of longtime major leaguer Charlie Hayes. In the AL, there's Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena, who remains eligible for rookie of the year. He earned the Babe Ruth award for the Most Valuable Player in the post-season after helping the Rays to the World Series. — Catarina Macario, midfield, U.S. National Soccer Team. The Brazilian-born Macario became a U.S. citizen this fall. That news coincided with a call to the training camp for the U.S. Women’s National Team. Although the Stanford standout still needs to iron out her paperwork with FIFA to be eligible for Tokyo, there’s optimism she could join the U.S. at the Olympics. — JoJo Earle, wide receiver, Alabama. The speedy wideout originally committed to LSU before joining an Alabama program that's well known for producing wideouts. This season it's Heisman hopeful DeVonta Smith, who was just named The Associated Press college football player of the year. — Alexis Lafrenière, forward, New York Rangers. He was the top pick in the NHL draft after a stellar stint in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Lafrenière was leading the league with 112 points (35 goals, 77 assists) in 52 games last season when play ended. — Kliment Kolesnikov, swimmer, Russian Federation. The backstroke extraordinaire counts Michael Phelps among his idols. Kolesnikov certainly has a knack for winning like Phelps, too, capturing six gold medals at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games. — Keyshawn Davis, boxer, U.S. The top professional prospect on the 2020 U.S. Olympic team decided to wait so he could fight for a medal in '21. The athletic, speedy lightweight from Virginia is hoping to follow the career path of friend Shakur Stevenson, who won a pro title just three years after earning a silver medal in the Rio Games. — Yealimi Noh, golfer, U.S. She was set to attend UCLA before turning pro in January 2019. She finished tied for second at the Volunteers of America Classic in early December. — Raevyn Rogers, track and field, U.S. The former University of Oregon standout showed her 800-meter speed down the stretch to earn silver at the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar. She and fellow American Ajeé Wilson (third in Doha) could put on quite a show at the Tokyo Games. But Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda will have something to say about it as the world champion. — Akiyo Noguchi, sport climbing, Japan. Known for her technique and mobility, Noguchi will be in the medal hunt as the event makes its Olympic debut. A fan favourite for sure on home turf. — Essential Quality, racehorse. One of the early favourites at the 2021 Kentucky Derby. The American gray/roan-colored colt captured the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland. ___ AP Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich, AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson, AP Sports Writer Anne M. Peterson and AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham contributed to this report. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Pat Graham, The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — The initial splash Chase Claypool made quickly turned into a tidal wave, one opposing defences could no longer ignore.Scoring four touchdowns in your fourth game in the NFL has a tendency to do that.Yet the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver has tried to stay the course even though his torrid start — his 10 touchdowns through 10 games tied for the second-highest total by a rookie over that span in league history — has cooled off recently. If anything, he sees his recent dip as a compliment of sorts.“I think it’s nice that teams respect you and put a safety over the top,” Claypool said on Wednesday after winning the team's Rookie of the Year Award.The second-round pick's candidacy for the NFL's Rookie of the Year honour has ebbed thanks to adjustments by opponents and Pittsburgh's own offensive struggles. Claypool is averaging just 11.8 yards per catch and hasn't scored since getting his 10th touchdown in a victory over Jacksonville on Nov. 22.Coach Mike Tomlin made it a point to try and manage Claypool's snap count as November bled into December in an effort to protect him from hitting the rookie “wall.” The decision was unilateral. Tomlin never talked to Claypool about it and the humble 22-year-old from Abbotsford, British Columbia — about an hour east of Vancouver — knew better than to bring it up.“Coach T has been in this game for a lot longer time than I have,” Claypool said. “Whether I believe (in the rookie wall) or not, I think he knows what he’s doing. I’m feeling good now. What he did, whether it was necessary or not, I feel good heading into the playoffs.”Claypool looked fresh during Pittsburgh's AFC North-clinching victory over Indianapolis last Sunday. Playing 54 snaps — his highest total since Nov. 8 — he caught four passes for 54 yards, including a leaping 34-yard grab in the third quarter that forced the Colts' safeties to back off the line of scrimmage and give the Steelers' sputtering offence some life.The goal now for both Claypool and the Steelers (12-3) is to prove Sunday's second half wasn't simply the last flickering embers of Pittsburgh's occasionally torrid 11-0 start. Teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster — who made a similar impact during his first season in 2017 — didn't feel Claypool's production dip had anything to do with tired legs.“I know he has not hit the rookie wall yet just because I’ve been there and I’ve felt that before,” Smith-Schuster said. “We have so many options on our offence, it’s hard to not pick one.”Maybe, but the Steelers are at their most dynamic when the 6-foot-4, 238-pound Claypool is running downfield with an undersized defensive back in tow.Even when he's not able to bring the ball in, he can force cornerbacks to illegally push and tug at him in an effort to slow him down. Claypool has drawn more yards in defensive pass-interference penalties than any other player in the league.It's also one of the reasons quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has so much confidence in a player less than five years removed from playing high school football in Western Canada.“I always tell him I think he can be as good as he wants to be,” Roethlisberger said. “I think only the surface has been scratched with the talent, with the ability of that guy. I’m excited to see what hopefully he can bring in the post-season. It’s always hard for young guys to play for such a long season.”Maybe not that hard. Even while his offensive snaps decreased, he remained a constant on kick coverage units. Asked if Tomlin has approached him about possibly “graduating” off special teams because of his importance to the offence, Claypool said no. Frankly, it's a responsibility he's not in a hurry to relinquish.“It’s something I need to do, especially as a rookie, especially as more people go down (to injury),” he said. “I’m not looking forward to getting off special teams.”Claypool and his 772 yards receiving have a chance to move up the team's all-time rookie ranks during Sunday's regular-season finale against Cleveland (10-5). He's already racked up the fifth most ever and can pass former stars Santonio Holmes and Louis Lipps with a solid performance against the Browns.The all-time leader in that category is Smith-Schuster, who piled up 917 yards as a 20-year-old in 2017. Smith-Schuster, still just 24, has become a mentor to Claypool. They talk about how to take care of their bodies during the off-season and how to build their personal “brand” while they're at it. Part of the trick is navigating the pitfalls that come with a higher profile. It's a journey Claypool believes he can handle.“I didn’t need to worry about the quick start getting to me,” Claypool said. "I don’t want it to change me. I don’t think it has.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLWill Graves, The Associated Press
Elliott will miss the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State due to COVID-19 protocols. Clemson is still determining how to handle Sugar Bowl play calling in his absence.
The cost of plastic tables is about the skyrocket in Buffalo.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The worst (and potentially best) season in Jacksonville's relatively brief history is coming to a close.The Jaguars (1-14) already set a team record for consecutive losses (14) and an NFL record for consecutive games allowing at least 24 points (also 14). Losing at Indianapolis (10-5) on Sunday would give the small-market franchise its worst record in 26 years of existence.Owner Shad Khan fired general manager Dave Caldwell during the skid, parting after the Jags locked up double-digits losses for the seventh time in Caldwell's eight season. Coach Doug Marrone and his staff could be next, possibly within hours of the season finale. Khan and team president Mark Lamping are looking to make wholesale changes to a franchise that owns a league-worst 52-123 record since 2010.One of the few positives from an another lost season would be landing Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Jacksonville secured the top choice for the first time in team history, and there's little chance Khan's next general manager will do anything other than select the guy widely considered the best pro prospect since Andrew Luck.So Jacksonville essentially has one more game of unrest at the all-important QB position.Marrone said Wednesday that quarterback Mike Glennon will start the finale instead of Gardner Minshew. He also ruled out rookie running back James Robinson (ankle) for the second straight week and said receiver DJ Chark (shin) is iffy to play.“You never know when these chances are going to come again,” Glennon said. “Enjoy it and try to make the most of my opportunity and try to end the season on a high note. There hasn't been a whole lot (of success) on the field, but it would be a good way to go out."So the Jaguars will try to avoid a 15-game skid without their No. 1 quarterback, their leading rusher and possibly their best receiver.Glennon is 0-4 as a starter this season and has two touchdowns and six turnovers in his last 10 quarters. Minshew has better numbers and Jacksonville’s lone win, a 27-20 victory against the Colts in the opener.“We just feel like it gives us a good chance and we can operate and see where it goes, honestly,” Marrone said. “I don’t think any one decision on the quarterback or any other position is really going to move the needle one way or the other. If it did, then obviously we would make it, but we don’t feel that way.”Robinson has been the team's best player all season, running for 1,070 yards, catching 49 passes for 344 more and scoring 10 times. He had hoped to play and break the NFL rushing record for an undrafted rookie. Instead, he will finish 34 yards behind Indianapolis' Dominick Rhodes mark (1,104 in 2001).Without Robinson, Dare Ogunbowale is expected to get his second career start. He ran 14 times for 71 yards last week against Chicago.Chark leads the Jaguars with 53 receptions for 706 yards and five touchdowns. Jacksonville also will be without rookie receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring) for the second straight week.Robinson, Chark and Johnson are sure to be around in 2021. Marrone can't say the same, a topic he addressed with assistants and players this week.“When you’re not doing well, you don’t ever want it to end,” Marrone said. "You want to try to keep getting opportunities and try to keep winning. That's the competitiveness that you want. You don’t want to say, ‘God, I can’t wait for this to be over and then we’ll see what happens’ and then kind of reboot, reboot, reboot.“I don’t like looking at the end because it’s sad no matter what type of year you have, especially in this league because there’s so much change. I take things day by day. I don’t try to look too far (ahead) and I don’t try to look too back in the past. I just try to do the best job I can.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMark Long, The Associated Press