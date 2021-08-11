Marko Simonovic with a dunk vs the San Antonio Spurs
The Maple Leafs have acknowledged a serious error in the hiring of Dusty Imoo after a collection of concerning "likes" were discovered on his Twitter page.
Lionel Messi is set to arrive in France on Tuesday.
CSKA Moscow is willing to give Kirill Kaprizov what he wants.
It's believed Vrana filed for $5.7 million while the Red Wings had countered with $3.65 million in preparation for arbitration.
Pacquiao will now face WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas.
Members of Canada's women’s soccer team believe their gold medal will inspire future generations of young girls to play the game.
Watson's status remains in limbo.
VUU is offering counseling to those impacted by Quandarius Wilburn's death.
There will be no sophomore slump here. Check out which youngsters are poised to take the next step in Year 2.
The veteran guard issued a mea culpa after taking heat for his comments about playing for the Raptors.
The Raptors are reportedly listening to offers, but it seems unlikely Pascal Siakam will be on the move.
For all the talk of tightened purse strings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, England's biggest clubs have had no problem splashing the cash this summer.
The world’s most exciting soccer league returns on August 13. Will Manchester City successfully defend its Premier League title, or will there be a new name on the trophy come summer 2022?
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Justin Upton and Phil Gosselin each had two hits and two RBIs, and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 on Tuesday in the first game of an unusual doubleheader. The opener of a four-game series featuring the top two home run hitters in the majors didn't produce any long balls from Shohei Ohtani or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Ohtani, who leads the majors with 37 homers, was 0 for 3 with an intentional walk. Guerrero, who has 35 home runs, was hitless in four
Both of Burrell's parents were Olympic gold-medal sprinters. His father Leroy was his track coach at Houston.
Defending women's champion Bianca Andreescu is heading to the third round at the National Bank Open after defeating qualifier Harriet Dart of Britain in three sets on Tuesday. Andreescu, the No. 2 seed in Montreal, toppled Dart 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in two hours two minutes. The Mississauga, Ont., native came out strong and broke Dart three times in the opener. Andreescu held serve with two aces to begin the set before putting a shot down the line to break her opponent for a quick 2-0 advantage. Dart br
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Look at Bryce Harper, Aaron Nola and the rest of these Phillies, out here making Philly -- hey, remember the days when Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard made postseason play the norm? -- a baseball city again. Only the rain slowed the Phillies on Tuesday night as they took an eight-game winning streak into the start of a three-game series against the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. That’s right, for fans who might remember Philadelphia as a team slumbering aro
A look at what’s happening around the majors on Wednesday: ___ BETTS HURTING Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts might be making a return to the injured list after he was scratched from the lineup with a sore right hip. Betts didn't start Tuesday night at Philadelphia. He hasn't played since Saturday. Betts is batting .277 with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs in 87 games for the defending World Series champions. The Dodgers are locked in a tight three-way race at the top of the NL West wit San Franci
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings activated quarterback Kellen Mond from the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, after the rookie completed a 10-day quarantine following a positive test for the virus. Mond joined the team on the field for the first time since July 30. After he was infected, fellow quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were forced into a five-day quarantine under the NFL's high-risk close contact protocols. Jake Browning, who has taken hold of the No. 2 spot on the dep
We lost one of the all-time great coaches this week as FSU legend Bobby Bowden passed away at the age of 91. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde tell stories from covering the former Seminole and Mountaineer head football coach over the years. The USA Today Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday. The guys break down one through 25 and pick out a few underrated teams. Is Bama the true #1? Dan also has an update on the famous humans vs animals poll as well as the latest on conference expansion.