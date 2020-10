Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Seana Smith to break down the day's price action in stocks as well as a long in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), a Yahoo Finance Premium Investment Idea. Not a subscriber? <a href="http://finance.yahoo.com/premium-marketing?yahooproperties_editorialv_wcz7njuyytq">Start your free trial</a> to join our next webinar on Wednesday, November 4 at 2:00pm ET live!