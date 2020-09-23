Market Recap: Wednesday, September 23

Stocks accelerated losses into the close Wednesday, erasing earlier gains and ending an advance that began on Tuesday. The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq each had their worst day in two weeks, with the S&P 500 sinking more than 2%, led by a drop in the energy and information technology sectors, to close at its lowest level since the end of July. The Nasdaq’s more than 3% decline brought the index down also to near a two-month low while the Dow fell to its lowest close since the beginning of August.