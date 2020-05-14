Market Recap: Thursday, May 14

Stocks recovered earlier losses and pushed into positive territory Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the session, the Dow had been off as many as 458 points after the Labor Department’s weekly report on new jobless claims showed another 2.981 million individuals filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, or more than had been expected. The 30-stock index was up nearly 200 points around 1:30 p.m. ET and was on track to close higher for the first time in four sessions.