Market Recap: Friday, March 27

Stocks fell Friday, with losses accelerating into the close, even after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a much-anticipated $2 trillion economic relief package. By the end of the session, the Dow was off more than 4%, while each of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq shed more than 3%. Still, steep gains made earlier in the week sent the Dow up a total of 12.8% for the week, for its best weekly gain since 1938. The S&P 500 rose 10.3% for its best weekly gain since 2009.

