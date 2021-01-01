Markelle Fultz with an and one vs the Philadelphia 76ers
EDMONTON — Canada clinched first place in its pool and a quarterfinal matchup against the Czech Republic with a 4-1 win over Finland at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton Thursday.Dylan Cozens scored twice, including an empty-net goal, for a Canadian team that went undefeated in four games in the preliminary round. Dylan Holloway and Peyton Krebs also scored for the host country.Canadian goaltender Devon Levi stopped 18-of-19 shots for his fourth win of the tournament.Brad Lambert scored for Finland (3-1). Karri Piiroinen, who played for the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires last season, had 36 saves in the loss.The top four teams in each pool advance to the quarterfinals. Canada will play the Czechs, the No. 4 seed in Pool B, on Saturday.Finland's opponent was to be decided by the outcome of Sweden versus the United States later Thursday.With a 2-1-0-1 record (wins, overtime wins, overtime losses, losses) Russia will finish no worse than second in Pool B.Pool A third-seed Germany (1-1-0-2) and No. 4 Slovakia (1-0-1-2) also awaited the end of Pool B play to know their quarterfinal opponents.The semifinals are Monday followed by Tuesday's medal games at Rogers Place.Canada and Finland cruised through the preliminary round with three straight wins apiece and outscored their opposition a combined 44-7.At stake Thursday was not only the top seed in the pool, but also avoiding a tougher quarterfinal opponent.Canada dominated puck possession, scoring three unanswered goals over two periods before the Finns replied in the third.Canada's relentless forecheck hemmed the Finns in their own zone for long stretches over the first 40 minutes.A glaring gap in Canada's game, however, was an 0-for-5 power play.The Finns pulled Piiroinen for an extra attacker with over two minutes to play in regulation. Cozens battled for the puck on Canada's blue line and in the neutral zone to get a shot away for an empty-netter.Lambert, a Finn with a Canadian father, scored at 5:05 of the third period on his team's lone power-play chance of the game.Lambert's shot deflected off the stick of Canadian defenceman Thomas Harley and by Levi's glove.Krebs collected his third goal of the tournament shovelling a backhand between his legs and under Piiroinen at 12:58 of the second period.Canada led 2-0 at 6:54 when Jakob Pelletier's shot from the slot deflected off Holloway's leg and under Pirroinen's pads. Finland lost defenceman Ville Heinola in the third period when the Winnipeg Jets draft pick blocked a shot with his hand and went to the dressing room.Canada's Alex Newhook also left the game and didn't return. The forward was checked hard by Eemil Viro in the first period and suffered what looked like a shoulder injury.It was all Canada in the opening period with hard pace and pressure in Finland's zone and a 17-1 margin in shots, but just a one-goal lead heading into the second. The Finns held Canada scoreless on a pair of power-play chances in the first.Cozens, a Buffalo Sabres prospect, scored at 3:49 after forcing a turnover on Canada's blue line.Canada's co-captain skated the puck into the zone on an odd-man rush with Connor McMichael and beat Piironen's blocker with a snapshot.Either Canada or Finland has won gold in six of the last seven world junior tournaments.Finland claimed the title two years ago in Vancouver, where Canada fell to the Finns 2-1 in overtime in a quarterfinal.Canada blanked Finland 5-0 in a 2020 semifinal en route to gold in Ostrava, Czech Republic.Switzerland and Austria went winless in the tournament to finish outside the quarterfinals. The two countries won't play a relegation round. The second-tier world junior championship was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so no country earned promotion.Switzerland and Austria will be in the field again at the 2022 world junior tournament in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020.The Canadian Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Joel Embiid had 21 points and nine rebounds in three quarters and the Philadelphia 76ers handed the Orlando Magic their first loss with a 116-92 victory on Thursday night.Off to a 4-0 start for the first time in franchise history, the Magic never had much of a shot at a fifth win because of the surprising outside shooting of the 76ers, who even got a 3-pointer from Ben Simmons.Philadelphia, which entered the game 27th in the NBA in 3-point accuracy, made eight of its first 12 attempts from beyond the arc and built a first-half lead as large as 37 points.Seth Curry added 21 points and five 3-pointers, and Tobias Harris chipped in 20 points, nine rebounds and three 3-pointers for Philadelphia (4-1), which had 38 first-quarter points and 75 by halftime.The Sixers made a season-high 15 3-pointers. Simmons, who sank just the third 3-pointer of his career in the first quarter, finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.The Magic (4-1) were the NBA’s last undefeated team. Nikola Vucevic finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, while rookie guard Cole Anthony scored 16 points off the bench.Orlando was without reserve guard Terrence Ross — its leading scorer at 21 points per game — because of a right hamstring irritation. The Magic also lost starting guard Evan Fournier eight minutes into the game because of back spasms. He had three points and two assists and watched the lopsided second half from the bench.Already up 38-22 after one quarter, the Sixers made 14 of 22 shots and four of seven 3-pointers in the second period to build their lead to as large as 72-35 late in the opening half. Harris and Curry each hit three 3-pointers in the early going, while Matisse Thybulle sank two shots from beyond the arc in the first half.TIP-INS76ers: Dwight Howard, who starred in Orlando from 2004-12, was booed when he first checked into the game and fans derisively cheered when he picked up his first foul nine seconds later. Howard drilled Philadelphia’s 14th 3-pointer of the game — and the 10th of his 17-year NBA career — in the fourth quarter. Howard had seven points and five rebounds in 14 minutes. … Thursday’s game was Philadelphia’s second of the season with fans in attendance. Sixers coach Doc Rivers said he was ``surprised’’ at the number of ``mask-less’’ citizens walking around downtown Orlando a day earlier. Asked if he felt safe, Rivers said, ``I do in the arena. You go from state to state, but you still have the same NBA protocols and that’s really important.’’Magic: James Ennis III, who the Magic acquired last February in a trade with Philadelphia, went through drills on Thursday and Clifford said the forward is close to returning.UP NEXT76ers: Host Charlotte on Saturday.Magic: Host Oklahoma City on Saturday.John Denton, The Associated Press
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Shelby Harris’ best and most eventful season came to an early end Thursday when the Denver Broncos placed the sixth-year defensive end on injured reserve with a knee injury.The Broncos (5-10) activated tight end Jake Butt (hamstring) off IR for their finale against the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) on Sunday.In 11 games this season, Harris led all NFL defensive linemen with seven pass knockdowns. Since 2019, Harris leads all D-linemen with 16 passes defenced, five more than runner-up Carlos Dunlap with Cincinnati and Seattle.He also had 32 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble.Harris missed four games this year when he was battling the coronavirus that also infected members of his family.Coach Vic Fangio said he wasn’t sure if Harris, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, will require knee surgery.Harris was in Los Angeles for the Broncos’ game against the Chargers last week when he was awakened by word that his wife was in labour. He stayed for the game and the Broncos arranged for a private flight back to Denver. He left right after the Broncos' 19-16 loss and got back hours before the team plane did.“My wife and baby are good. It’s just crazy because I actually got to get home for the birth, and I cut the umbilical cord and everything, I pulled the baby out,” Harris said earlier this week. “It was just a real special moment. We named him — he’s a junior — Shelby Lamar Harris Jr.“It’s just crazy. I truly want to thank the Broncos just for going over and beyond what they had to do to make sure I got back and was there for the birth. It really meant a lot to me and my family and we’ll forever be grateful.”It’s not just the Broncos he appreciates.“I ran into the locker room, instantly got undressed. I’d say that’s probably the quickest I’ve ever gotten changed. I was still sweating when we left,” Harris said. “It was really classy by Inglewood police and all the sheriffs out there because they gave us a police escort to the airport. I really just feel special because everybody went over and beyond what they really had to do.”___Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish found out things move fast when San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller is wheeling and dealing.The right-hander didn't think he'd be traded away by the Chicago Cubs but was caught up in Preller's vortex. Within the span of about 24 hours this week, the Padres obtained left-hander Blake Snell in a big deal with Tampa Bay, finalized a $28 million, four-year deal with South Korean slugger Kim Ha-seong. San Diego then obtained Darvish in another blockbuster deal.Darvish found out about it on social media.“When I woke up that morning I saw the Snell trade go down and I thought nothing’s going to happen,” Darvish said through an interpreter during a videoconference Thursday. “I wasn’t expecting the Padres to make another move but I was receiving phone calls within the hour and I found out on Twitter, yeah.“I wasn’t expecting to be traded and obviously this happened in one single day so I was pretty shocked. Not in a bad way,” Darvish said.After running out of starting pitching during their first post-season appearance in 14 seasons, the Padres added two aces in moves that solidify them as one of baseball’s best teams and should make for an interesting NL West race against the eight-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.The 34-year-old Darvish was 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts for Chicago during the pandemic-shortened season and finished second in the NL Cy Young Award race. He has three years and $59 million left on the $126 million, six-year deal he signed with the Cubs before the 2018 season.Chicago will send San Diego $3 million in $500,000 installments on the first day of each month from April through September in 2021, offsetting a portion of Darvish’s $22 million salary. He is owed $19 million in 2022 and $18 million in 2023.During his time in Texas’ front office, Preller scouted Darvish before the Rangers acquired the Japanese right-hander in 2012.The Padres also got catcher Victor Caratini as part of the trade for right-hander Zach Davies and four young minor leaguers. The switch-hitting Caratini caught Darvish in Chicago and batted .241 with 16 RBIs last season.The Padres made the playoffs this year for the first time since 2006, but injuries left their rotation in shambles when the post-season started.Mike Clevinger, obtained in a blockbuster deal with Cleveland at the trade deadline, and Dinelson Lamet were forced out of their final regular-season starts by elbow injuries. Clevinger missed the wild card round against St. Louis and started Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Dodgers, but was forced out in the second inning. He had Tommy John surgery in mid-November and will miss the 2021 season. Lamet missed the post-season entirely but has avoided surgery.The Cubs also made the playoffs but were swept in the wild-card round by the Marlins. Darvish started and lost Game 2.“Obviously with what’s happening with the coronavirus and the money that the Cubs have, I wasn’t really thinking about being traded and also they are a winning team, so I felt we would be able to compete," Darvish said.The Padres had the NL’s second-best record in 2020.“I think this is one of the best teams in baseball right now,” Darvish said. “Actually, I wanted to throw against the Padres last season just to see how good I was. I always want to be fighting against the best teams. I’m very happy to be joining a team as strong as the Padres.”Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, helped the Rays reach the World Series. He went 4-1 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts, and then went 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA in six post-season starts. He was memorably pulled from Game 6 of the World Series after 73 pitches, and the Rays went on to lose the game and the Series to the Dodgers.Darvish and Snell join a rotation that will include Lamet and Chris Paddack, with a number of young pitchers, including top prospect MacKenzie Gore, competing for the fifth spot.“I just want to study a lot from the guys in this rotation,” Darvish said. “There’s a lot of great pitchers and myself, I want to be able to watch their bullpens, watch their numbers throughout the season, and hopefully that can help me grow into a better pitcher.”He’ll be backed by an exciting offence that plays with flair, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.Darvish said he’s had his kids watch highlights of the Padres’ lineup on YouTube.“They’re a very strong team and I’m really excited to watch batting practice,” he said.Kim gets a $4 million signing bonus, payable in $1 million installments on March 15, 2021, and each Jan. 15 from 2022 though 2024, and salaries of $4 million in 2021, $5 million in 2022, $6 million in 2023 and $7 million in 2024. The deal includes an $8 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2 million buyout.He would earn $100,000 a season for 400 plate appearances, $200,000 apiece for 450 and 500, and $250,000 each for 550 and 600. Bonuses would be payable on Jan. 15 following the season in which they are earned.Kim would get a one-time $1 million assignment bonus if traded, payable by the receiving team, and his team will provide an interpreter and English lessons for Kim and his family. He will receive eight round-trip business class plane tickets each season and the team shall reimburse or pay for visa fees. Kim cannot be sent to the minor leagues without his consent during the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons, and he will become a free agent when the contract ends.___Follow Bernie Wilson on Twitter at http://twitter.com/berniewilsonBernie Wilson, The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Pascal Siakam has apparently paid the price for his late-game unsportsmanlike behaviour. The Raptors chose not to play Siakam on Thursday against the visiting New York Knicks, starting Norman Powell in place of the struggling forward. The move was a disciplinary measure, according to Sportsnet, after Siakam headed for the locker room in anger after fouling out in dying seconds of Tuesday's loss in Philadelphia. The loss dropped the Raptors to 0-3 on the season, and coach Nick Nurse would have wanted to send a message to Siakam about team leadership. Siakam has struggled since the league resumed after the four-month COVID-19 hiatus last spring. He was solid to start on Tuesday, but scored just two points in the fourth quarter, and committed five fouls in about six minutes. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020. The Canadian Press