Mark Vientos' two-run homer (23)
Mark Vientos hits a two-run home run to left field to give the Mets a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning
Mark Vientos hits a two-run home run to left field to give the Mets a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Mets being the hottest team in baseball, Matt Chapman’s extension with the Giants, Emmanuel Clase being elite and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
The San Diego Padres lost a game to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday in which they were one out and one strike away from winning a game that could be crucial in a playoff race.
Woodhall earned his first Paralympic gold and ran to celebrate with wife — and fellow member of Team USA — Tara Davis-Woodhall.
Sabalenka made the finals at the US Open last year and has won the last two Australian Open singles titles
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon returns with his Binge, Stream and Skip column for Week 1, outlining which games will have the biggest impacts on our teams.
With the new deal, Ramsey is now the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.
The loss drops the Ravens' record against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to 1-5.
The Eagles and Packers will play a historic game in Brazil. There are always severe overreactions to Week 1, and given how the Packers and Eagles seasons flipped last season, both fan bases will spend all weekend overanalyzing whatever happens Friday.
Corinthians forbids green to be worn in their stadium as that is the color of their rivals, Palmeiras.
Magnussen is just the second driver since 1997 to get suspended for a race because of an accumulation of penalty points.
Colorado beat FCS school North Dakota State 31-26 in Week 1.
The Ravens-Chiefs NFL opener got testy.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share his 4 burning fantasy questions and matchups to watch in Week 1. Tera Roberts finishes the show by providing her 'Make or Break' starts for the week.
The Chiefs needed a timeout, and shouldn't have gotten one.
Mahomes' latest record is a testament to his greatness and the NFL's evolution into a passing league.
The Chiefs barely, barely won in a thrilling opener at Arrowhead Stadium against Lamar Jackson and Baltimore
Henderson earned his place alongside Orioles royalty on Wednesday.
The Chiefs got an immediate impact from their lightning fast rookie.
Can Jessica Pegula finish her run with an upset of Aryna Sabalenka to win the US Open?
On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde share what to expect from Week 2 of college football action. They dive in on Texas needing to make a statement against Michigan, Colorado being galvanized against Nebraska, and share other games to track that have big implications.