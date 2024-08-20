Mark Vientos' diving stop
Mark Vientos makes a diving stop at third for the last out of the top of the 4th inning
Mark Vientos makes a diving stop at third for the last out of the top of the 4th inning
Christian Polanco and Christine Cupo recap a busy and entertaining weekend in the Premier League. They also recap action in Serie A and the German Super Cup. They also break down the new USL Super League and preview the last half of the NWSL season.
"(If) you have a terrible person that's telling you things that you don't want to hear ... you're gonna start to believe that about yourself."
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
A thrilling weekend of golf comes down to the wire for stars (and future stars)
On paper, the SEC has as many as seven teams with realistic playoff hopes. It's more likely the league will send four or five to the playoff, so who will be left out?
“The arrow is pointing up and he’s feeling good as it relates to the hamstring tightness from last week.”
Russell Wilson got his first preseason start after being held out last week.
Michael Penix Jr. is done for the preseason, Raheem Morris said.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going back on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. He was previously on the IL this season with back tightness.
When Banchero looked around at the landscape of the East, he sees a Magic team that should be in the mix with the likes of Boston, Philadelphia and other top-tier teams.
The U.S. is back on top of the world, recapturing the top slot in the rankings after falling as far as fifth earlier this year.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
As one of the most anticipated college football seasons creeps around the corner, so too does a most unusual coaching hiring cycle.
Sean McVay's apathy toward the preseason continues to grow.
It's the dawn of a new era in college football.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there will be a 100-game winner in MLB this season, take a look at the panic meter for teams in baseball and discuss the Rays recalling top prospect Junior Caminero.
Dillon gets to keep the win but not the playoff spot that came with it.
Will Judon land a contract extension in Atlanta?