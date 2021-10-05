Mark Johnson gives his prediction for this winter's weather
News 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson shares patterns from winter's past, and what that can tell us about the weather to expect for this coming winter season.
The NHL's weakest division should produce one of hockey's most exciting playoff races, with the Canucks and Flames in the thick of it.
A win in any of these four games would have meant playoff baseball for the 2021 Toronto Blue Jays.
After Robin Lehner spoke out on the subject, Tom Sestito claims the amount of Toradol and Ambien he was given during his NHL career was "insane."
Fred VanVleet wanted to see rookie Scottie Barnes throw down a thunderous dunk in the 3rd quarter but all he got was a layup. What gives?
Tom Brady is on good terms with Bill Belichick and everyone else associated with the Patriots.
The Match is returning to its one-on-one rivalry roots.
Week 5 is here! Get ready for the fantasy football matchups ahead with our overall rankings.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving didn't practice with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, again remaining away from the team amid questions about his availability to play in New York because of the city's vaccine mandate. Coach Steve Nash said he had no further update about the status of his All-Star guard. “We support him, we're here for him. When things change and there's a resolution, we’re here for him,” Nash said. Irving hasn't said if he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, asking for privacy when
Contract talks between Ayton and the Suns have reportedly come to an impasse.
"It's across the league, it's across the sport and we have to do something about it."
Consider Gruden unimpressed with the crown jewel of modern NFL arenas.
Week 5 in the NFL brings two heavyweight showdowns in the AFC, as well as the lone remaining undefeated team facing a tough divisional test.
You might not know these names now, but they are primed to star on MLB's biggest stage this October.
Mohamed Salah's dribble goal in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Manchester City had commentators comparing the Egyptian to Messi and Ronaldo. We look back at some of the striker's best goals in red.
The statement is Shad Khan's first public one after the video spread around social media over the weekend.
If he'd decided to remain unvaccinated, Wiggins would have missed every Warriors home game and been fined over $340,000 for each one.
With starting spots up for grabs, a battle at the bottom of the roster and a lot of turnover this offseason, we have intrigue aplenty at Raptors camp.
What started as a call-to-action involving Jack Eichel evolved into something far more concerning.
Fans and MLB media were in their feelings after the loveable, 91-win Blue Jays missed out on the playoffs by a single game in the ruthless AL East.
Oilers forward Josh Archibald, who declined the vaccine, is dealing with a serious heart condition linked to a bout with COVID-19.