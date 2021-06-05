Mark Canha's solo home run

The Canadian Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta is celebrating his 25th birthday with a no-hit bid through seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Peralta walked Josh Rojas to start Friday night's game, then retired 14 straight batters before walking Josh Reddick with two outs in the fifth. He has struck out nine and walked two on 97 pitches. The Brewers lead 4-0. Arizona nearly got its first hit with one out in the seventh, but second baseman Luis Urías went well onto the