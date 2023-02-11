MarJon Beauchamp with a dunk vs the LA Clippers

Reuters

VILNIUS (Reuters) -A group of 35 countries, including the United States, Germany and Australia, will demand that Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from the 2024 Olympics, the Lithuanian sports minister said on Friday, deepening the uncertainty over the Paris Games. The move cranks up the pressure on an International Olympic Committee (IOC) that is desperate to avoid the sporting event being torn asunder by the bloody conflict unfolding in Ukraine. "We are going in the direction that we would not need a boycott because all countries are unanimous," Jurgita Siugzdiniene said.