MarJon Beauchamp with a 2 Pt vs. New York Knicks

The Canadian Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson hit a 17-footer with less than a second remaining and the Golden State Warriors held off a second-half flurry by the Sacramento Kings in a 102-101 victory over their Northern California rivals Wednesday night. Domantas Sabonis put the Kings ahead moments earlier on a jumper with 16 seconds to play after Stephen Curry's layup just before in a wild final minute. Curry scored with 33 seconds left following a 24-second violation by Sacramento that gave Golden State