Mariupol siege 'will be remembered for centuries': Zelenskiy

STORY: In a late night broadcast, Zelenskiy said the siege of Mariupol would "go down in history of responsibility for war crimes."

Still, he said, peace talks with Russia were needed although, they would not be easy.

Local authorities in the southern port city of Mariupol said thousands of residents there had been taken by force to Russia.

The city council made the claim in a statement on its Telegram channel late on Saturday.

Reuters could not independently verify the claim.

