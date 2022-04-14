Mariupol School in Ruins Following Fighting

A school in Mariupol, Ukraine, was seen heavily damaged in footage released on Telegram by the local city council on April 14.

The video shows the school, number “26” in the city, in tatters, its windows blown out and rubble covering a courtyard outside.

The post came amid conflicting accounts of who controls the long-besieged city. On Wednesday, Russia said that over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered in Mariupol, and that it was fully under the control of Russian forces — a claim that Ukrainian officials denied. Credit: Mariupol City Council via Storyful