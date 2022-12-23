Marines Help Santa Deliver Toys by Snowmobile in Alaska

Marines traveled by snowmobile and aircraft to remote villages in Alaska’s Arctic Circle, in December, to deliver toys to kids ahead of Christmas, DVIDS reported.

Video released by DVIDS, who said it was captured by Cpl. Ryan Schmid of the U.S. Marine Corps, in Alaska, during December, shows Santa riding a snowmobile to hand out gifts as part of a Toys for Tots initiative.

“Marine Corps Reserve hosts the Toys for Tots program, collects donations of toys, and delivers them to children across the United States,” DVIDS said. Credit: DVIDS via Storyful