Mariners vs. Reds Highlights
France, Crawford, Raleigh fuel 8-4 win vs. Reds
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Luka Doncic argued with the referees all night. And that’s why he wasn’t around in the final minutes, as Canada clinched a trip to the Basketball World Cup semifinals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, RJ Barrett added 24 and Canada topped Slovenia 100-89 on Wednesday night. The win sends Canada into a semifinal matchup with Serbia on Friday. Doncic had 26 points for Slovenia, but was ejected with 6:37 left after picking up his second technical of the game – bo
Tommy Fleetwood has apologised for calling Luke Donald a ‘s---‘ Ryder Cup captain in an ill-advised joke on live BBC radio.
This summer, sunscreen-drenched Mark Zuckerberg is out, and tan-and-toned Zuckerberg is in — and enjoying the sun with his professional fighter pals.
The longtime Coach's Corner duo had a highly publicized falling out after Cherry's removal from Hockey Night in Canada, but the two appear to be mending things.
McIlroy is taking a trip to Mykonos before travelling to Rome.
MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the country's prosecutors’ office said Wednesday. Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Germany will play the United States in the semifinals of the Basketball World Cup, a rematch of an exhibition matchup from earlier this summer where the Americans needed a big rally to win. Franz Wagner scored 16 points and Germany — the last unbeaten team left in the World Cup — held off Latvia 81-79 in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday, pulling away in the fourth quarter of what had been a back-and-forth matchup for the first 30 minutes. Next up: The U.S. on Friday fo
“It was like the military, except your pinky is always up," the actor jokes in a new preview for FX's "Welcome to Wrexham."
Aryna Sabalenka, who is guaranteed to take over as world No. 1, said she was hoping to play Iga Swiatek at the US Open for the top ranking in tennis.
Davis Schneider has stolen most of the limelight, but another Blue Jays rookie is making a strong first impression on the club.
Carlos Alcaraz faces a stiff test in his bid to defend the US Open as he faces former finalist Alexander Zverev for a place in the last four.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Depending on the day — and the team the Patriots happen to be preparing for in a given week — Bill Belichick can display both his reverence for NFL history and his ambivalence about anything that has to do with the past. Ask him about what the Pittsburgh Steelers and legacy of Art Rooney have meant to the league and his praise is nearly endless. Yet a query about a past Patriots’ Super Bowl run or even a recent meeting with an opponent often elicits a variation of “the p
The Irishman was one of Luke Donald’s six wild cards for the contest in Rome.
The retired NFL QB appears in a hilarious promo video with stars like DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne for the third season of Peyton and Eli Manning's 'ManningCast'
Brandon Mills is following in his father Matt Hughes' footsteps, looking to continue a UFC championship lineage.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — It is next to impossible to replace all that Shohei Ohtani can do when standing on a baseball field, although the Los Angeles Angels did their best for a few minutes Tuesday. With Ohtani unavailable for team photo day, as he continues to be examined for oblique soreness that cropped up Monday, the team put a body double in a No. 17 jersey and lined him up in the outfield with the rest of the players. After the photo was completed, the Ohtani imposter was ushered out of a t
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Lithuania beat the U.S. at the 1998 world championships, then failed to medal. Lithuania then beat the U.S. again at the 2004 Olympics, then failed to medal. And history will repeat itself at this World Cup. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half and Serbia topped previously unbeaten Lithuania 87-68 in the World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday — a result that means Lithuania cannot medal in Manila this weekend. The best Lithuania can do now is fift
PARIS (AP) — Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is back in contention for the prestigious award a year being omitted from the nomination list, which this time doesn't include longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi, who led Argentina to the World Cup title in December, was named on Wednesday to the 30-man list of nominees along with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé for the prestigious award. Ronaldo, a five-time winner who now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, didn't make the cut for t
HoopsHype breaks down the most overpaid players in NBA history, a list featuring the likes of John Wall and Gordon Hayward.