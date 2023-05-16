Mariners vs. Red Sox Highlights

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Kyle Dubas has made plenty of high-profile moves in his time with the Maple Leafs. From big-money signings to blockbuster trades to firing a Stanley Cup-winning coach, he's been at the centre of the action since being elevated to the general manager's role in Toronto five years ago. His next decision will have a major impact on both himself — and the direction of the organization. Dubas said Monday as the team reflected on its second-round playoff exit that he needs time to figure out