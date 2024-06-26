Mariners vs. Rays Highlights
Yandy Díaz and the Rays defeat Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners, 11-3
In today's edition: Panthers hoist the Cup, Vols top Aggies, devastation for Athing Mu, the NBA's French revolution, and more.
The Mets closer had another rough night without throwing a pitch.
In today's edition: Championships on the ice and the diamond, Scheffler wins again, 11 hours of tennis, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event.
Not too long ago, the Panthers were an overwhelming favorite to win it all.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.
It was bound to happen once MLB instituted the pitch clock.
Pittsburgh Pirates star Oneil Cruz hit a home run into the Allegheny River for the second time in June, and third time this season.
The Astros' recent luck with starting pitchers is so bad that even guys called up from the minors are getting hurt.
The score, with Young at 13 under par, marks just the 13th sub-60 score in PGA Tour history.
Neither of these teams existed the last time an NHL team erased a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
McDavid has one more game to force one more game, and perhaps fulfill a legacy everyone saw coming.
The Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 72-83 behind Reese's 16-point, 18-rebound performance — with the latter a career high for the young forward.
The Buffs have seven games against teams that made bowl games in 2023 along with visits to Nebraska and Colorado State.
Team USA's Andries Gous batted 80 runs but could not catch up to South Africa in the team's first game of the Super 8 knockout round.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
There was no Stanley Cup celebration in South Florida Tuesday night.