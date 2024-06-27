Mariners vs. Rays Highlights

- Advertisement
The Mets closer had another rough night without throwing a pitch.
We continue our summer 'Flip the Script' series by trying to identify who this year's Jordan Love will be: A dark horse QB that comes out of nowhere to finish as a top 5 fantasy QB in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon for the pod as they look back at what made Love's year special in 2023 and who could potentially replicate that in the upcoming season.
In today's edition: Panthers hoist the Cup, Vols top Aggies, devastation for Athing Mu, the NBA's French revolution, and more.
In today's edition: Championships on the ice and the diamond, Scheffler wins again, 11 hours of tennis, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
Not too long ago, the Panthers were an overwhelming favorite to win it all.
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.
It was bound to happen once MLB instituted the pitch clock.
Pittsburgh Pirates star Oneil Cruz hit a home run into the Allegheny River for the second time in June, and third time this season.
Portugal's win puts them through to the knockout stage.
The Astros' recent luck with starting pitchers is so bad that even guys called up from the minors are getting hurt.
Neither of these teams existed the last time an NHL team erased a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Canada said it was "deeply disturbed" by the language against the player, who was harassed after a hard tackle on Argentina star Lionel Messi.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Oilers are hoping to become the second team in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after trailing 3-0 in the Cup Final.
In today's edition: Investigating MJ's 1988 DPOY award, MLB at Rickwood Field, Grand Slam Track, Jell-O shots, and more.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson agreed to a four-year contract extension with the New England Patriots, which could give him a shot at franchise history.