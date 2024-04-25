Mariners vs. Rangers Highlights

Storyful

A number of British Army horses escaped their handlers and ran loose through London on Wednesday, April 24, leaving several people injured.Footage here shows two of the horses, one of which is covered in what was reported to be blood from a collision.Local media reported that the horses were spooked by builders in Belgravia before running east across the center of the capital.The City of London Police said they were made aware of loose horses on Wednesday morning. Westminster Police later said all horses had been accounted for.Four people were hospitalized in connection with the runaways, the Evening Standard said.The horses were from the Household Cavalry, according to local media, a division of the British Army responsible for performing public duties and state ceremonies. Credit: Tracy via Storyful