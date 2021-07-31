Mariners vs. Rangers Highlights

The Canadian Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Friday night’s game in the first inning with a partially dislocated left shoulder and his San Diego Padres lost 9-4 to the Colorado Rockies, who were led by Ryan McMahon’s grand slam and Jon Gray’s solid outing. It was the third time the 22-year-old Tatis left a game this year due to a left shoulder injury. He was the NL's starting shortstop in the All-Star Game. Tatis singled and advanced on Machado’s sharp grounder to third baseman McMaho