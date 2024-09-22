Mariners vs. Rangers Highlights
Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners defeat Josh Smith and the Rangers, 8-4
For the second straight game, the Mariners made a catastrophic baserunning mistake.
The Texas Rangers flamethrower is officially back.
The former AL Rookie of the Year, who has struggled offensively this season, ended a month-long drought Wednesday.
The Rangers' hitters can be expected to bounce back in 2025, but the pitching will require more creative solutions.
