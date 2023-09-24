Mariners vs. Rangers Highlights

The Canadian Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers have talked all season about being resilient. There have been all of those injuries to their All-Stars, the loss of two starting pitchers with multiple Cy Young Awards and a late-season slide that knocked them out of first place. After all of that, they are back on top in the AL West, for the first time in September and with nine games left in the regular season., Seager got the Rangers started with his 32nd homer and rookie Evan Carter