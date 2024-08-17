Mariners vs. Pirates Highlights
Yasmani Grandal and the Pirates defeat Luke Raley and the Mariners, 5-3
Yasmani Grandal and the Pirates defeat Luke Raley and the Mariners, 5-3
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going back on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. He was previously on the IL this season with back tightness.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
Claypool is looking for his fifth team in three years.
Simmons is a two-time Pro Bowler and four-time second-team All-Pro.
Wood appeared in five NFL games.
While this version of the Padres has fewer top-tier names than in years prior, this version might be made for October.
White, who played nine minutes total in the NBA, has embraced antisemitic conspiracy theories and hateful language in his bid for Amy Klobuchar's Senate seat.
It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and there may be no other position in fantasy that is more essential to one's success than getting it right at the running back position. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to break down every angle of the RB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the RB position this season.
Merrill has five game-tying or go-ahead home runs in the eighth inning or later this season. On Monday, he delivered his heroics on the field with two outs in the ninth.
Ryan hurt himself while throwing a slider in the fifth inning against the Pirates on Saturday.
Who will be the Group of Five's representative in the first 12-team playoff?
Team USA was perfect in the shootout, pushing longtime rival Hungary off the medal stand.
Parker Meadows somehow robbed what should have been a two-run home run late Wednesday in Seattle.
This is encouraging, Commanders fans.
The U.S. has won every gold medal in men's basketball since 2008.
Fisher claimed his second medal of the Games, after winning bronze in the 10k meters.
Jurickson Profar slammed his helmet down hard after taking a pitch to his right leg on Wednesday at PNC Park.
Thomas looked like a rising star for the Cowboys, until his relationship with the team went sour.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the USMNT crashing out of the 2024 summer Olympics, the USWNT advancing to the semi-finals and are joined in-studio by Hugo Larsson, midfielder for Eintracht Frankfurt.
It's rankings week on the pod and of course that means we have to talk ADPs. Late Round QB's JJ Zachariason joins Matt Harmon to identify the top 5 best and worst ADPs this draft season. The two find a few WRs, RBs and one specific TE they love where they're currently being drafted. They also find a few high profile QBs and RBs that are going way too high.