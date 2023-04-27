Mariners vs. Phillies Highlights

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — After striking out the first two batters he faced on Tuesday, José Berríos reached back and threw his hardest pitch in years to get Eloy Jiménez out swinging. Berríos fanned a season-high nine batters as the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Chicago White Sox 7-0. Berríos allowed four hits and a walk over seven innings and said that his new-found velocity is due to a change in mindset. "I've been trying to pitch, not throw, the ball over the plate," said the 28-year-old Berríos. "So when we