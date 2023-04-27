Mariners vs. Phillies Highlights

In a statement to USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday, ESPN confirmed that baseball reporter Marly Rivera "no longer works here."
Kevin Kiermaier continues to capture the hearts of Blue Jays fans.
The New York Mets have turned Max Scherzer's suspension into a fashion statement. With the team just back from a West Coast trip, new Mets T-shirts that read "Sweat and Rosin” showed up in the clubhouse Tuesday before New York's series opener against Washington. “I don't know who brought ‘em in, how they got there,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said.
Blue Jays star George Springer left Wednesday’s 8-0 win against the White Sox in the fourth inning, one inning after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from Chicago right-hander Michael Kopech. Toronto said Springer's hand was bruised and X-rays did not reveal a fracture. Manager John Schneider said the Blue Jays will take advantage of Thursday’s off day to give Springer some rest.
A man saw the eagle and rushed to the rescue — but it didn’t need any help.
TORONTO — After striking out the first two batters he faced on Tuesday, José Berríos reached back and threw his hardest pitch in years to get Eloy Jiménez out swinging. Berríos fanned a season-high nine batters as the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Chicago White Sox 7-0. Berríos allowed four hits and a walk over seven innings and said that his new-found velocity is due to a change in mindset. "I've been trying to pitch, not throw, the ball over the plate," said the 28-year-old Berríos. "So when we
Max Verstappen threatened to quit Formula 1 if the championship continues to make changes to its race weekend format
Ime Udoka won't be making friends in Toronto anytime soon.
It was the second inside-the-park home run of Gurriel’s MLB career.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from American Hockey League affiliate Bakersfield on Tuesday. Pickard, of Moncton N.B., had a 23-12-2 record with a .912 save percentage and a 2.70 goals-against average with the Condors this season. The 31-year-old has played in 116 NHL games with Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia, Arizona and Detroit but hasn't made a playoff appearance yet in his career. Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner has started all four games against the Los
With forward Michael Bunting eligible to return, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has some roster decisions to make ahead of Game 5 on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. But one thing's for certain, rookie forward Matthew Knies will not be coming out of the lineup. "He's done a terrific job for us," Keefe said of Knies on Tuesday morning. "He's a guy who definitely has earned his spot and the opportunity to continue to play for us." Knies entered the lineup in Game 2 of the fi
The Lightning led 4-1 after two periods Monday, only to lose to the Maple Leafs in overtime, while Avs defenseman Cale Makar was suspended.
This would be one of the biggest NFL head-scratchers of all-time.
Whit Merrifield has been on base in every game he's appeared in for the Blue Jays in 2023. Manager John Schneider explains what makes him a key piece of Toronto's lineup.
PHOENIX (AP) — Bob Melvin was talking about the improvement of Padres reliever Steven Wilson, when the San Diego skipper dropped in some cool-kid lingo that's making the rounds in Major League Baseball these days. “The sweeper's ended up being a really big pitch for him,” Melvin said. A few seconds later, Melvin was asked a simple question: What exactly is a sweeper? Busted. “I don't know,” Melvin said, laughing. “It's new-age baseball talk. A slider's probably got a little more depth and the sw
Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno got a game misconduct and a five-minute major penalty just over 2 minutes into Game 5 against the Dallas Stars after a knee-on-knee hit with Radek Faksa on Tuesday night. Faksa remained facedown on the ice after the collision near the blue line, which came right after he had knocked the puck out of the air with his hand. The major penalty was upheld and the game misconduct issued after officials reviewed the play.
Ronaldo was visibily upset with his Al-Nassr side trailing 1-0 at the break
It appears Jake Paul could have a contingency plan in place for the Aug. 5 fight if Nate Diaz can't make it.
CALGARY — A deal has been reached to replace Calgary's aging Saddledome with a new event centre and make improvements to the surrounding area east of downtown. The City of Calgary, Alberta government, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. and Calgary Stampede said Tuesday they have reached agreements in principle. The total cost is projected to be more than $1.2 billion, with $800 million on a new arena that is to be home to the National Hockey League's Calgary Flames. The overall cost also inc
At least 16 Colorado players since Saturday said they were entering the transfer portal to leave coach Deion Sanders.