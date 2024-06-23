Mariners vs. Marlins Highlights
Dominic Canzone and the Mariners defeat Nick Fortes and the Marlins, 9-0
A Mets fan might have taken Wrigley Field rules a little too seriously.
Portugal's win puts them through to the knockout stage.
Neither of these teams existed the last time an NHL team erased a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
The city of Boston celebrated another championship on Friday. This time it was the Celtics' turn.
Canada said it was "deeply disturbed" by the language against the player, who was harassed after a hard tackle on Argentina star Lionel Messi.
In today's edition: Investigating MJ's 1988 DPOY award, MLB at Rickwood Field, Grand Slam Track, Jell-O shots, and more.
Team USA's Andries Gous batted 80 runs but could not catch up to South Africa in the team's first game of the Super 8 knockout round.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
The Celtics are NBA champions for the first time since 2008.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
Betts was hit in the hand by a 98 mph fastball on Sunday.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't anticipate that the injury will be season-ending.
She swam 400 meters in 3:58.35, touching the wall to joyous cheers, and qualified for Paris 2024.
With one month down and between 11-14 games into each team’s schedule, Yahoo Sports checks in to see how the award races are shaping up.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
The Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl championship rings in a private team ceremony before revealing the ornate design of the jewelry for the public.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wants a new contract before he faces getting released before the 2025-26 season.
The Panthers are one win away from their first Stanley Cup title.
If the Celtics want to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, they'll have to do it without Kristaps Porzingis.
Nathan’s is really going to ban 16-time champion Joey Chestnut over a simple sponsorship conflict? That's just un-American.