Mariners vs. A’s Highlights

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Albert Pujols drew on his vast baseball wisdom to get that clutch hit. Once he reached first base, he celebrated like a kid. Pennant chases will do that. Pujols drove in the go-ahead run with a single up the middle in the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a rare off night by major league wins leader Julio Urías to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 Tuesday. “At the end of the day, you have to have fun," the 41-year-old Pujols said. “You have to show your emot