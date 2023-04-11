Mariners vs. Cubs Highlights
Nico Hoerner went 3-for-5 with a walk-off single in the 10th inning to give the Cubs a 3-2 victory over the Mariners
Oneil Cruz suffered a fractured ankle on the collision with White Sox catcher Seby Zavala.
The Angels lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 12-11 in 10 innings Sunday at Angel Stadium. They had a 6-0 lead entering the sixth inning.
The Rays became baseball's first team to start 9-0 since 2003, slugging an MLB-best 24 home runs in the process.
Almost exactly 10 years ago to the day a Chinese boy named Guan Tianlang made headlines when he became the youngest player to compete in the Masters. At just 14 years of age, Guan seemed impossibly young to be playing one of the most feared golf courses in the world. But he was brilliant that week. His play at Augusta became one of the feelgood stories of 2013, although the fairy tale was nearly ruined when he was controversially docked a shot for slow play towards the end of his second round, j
Masters winner Jon Rahm rescued Augusta National from the ignominy of having to put a green jacket on LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka or Phil Mickelson.
He missed the cut at The Masters over the weekend.
Dana White went off on media members who stir up trouble between UFC fighters like Kevin Holland and Jorge Masvidal who aren't set to fight.
The Spaniard has been hoisting trophies while wearing the timepiece since 2019.
Take a closer look at Dustin Johnson's net worth and achievements. Find: How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?Advice: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero Dustin Johnson Net Worth: $100...
Though relatively young, the 26-year-old had been competing in sprint car racing for over a decade.
Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis has been stood down from matches while he is investigated by the Football Association over his suspected elbow on Liverpool’s Andy Robertson during their Premier League draw with Arsenal.
The NCAA champion's popularity has landed her behind Saturday Night Live's famed "Weekend Update" desk
Odell Beckham Jr.'s decision to join the Ravens had a wide ripple effect, changing the outlook for the AFC North and several star quarterbacks.
Tiger took advantage of the big crowds watching him play.
OTTAWA — There was no elation in front of a home crowd for Canada's Brad Gushue this time around. Drama was minimized Sunday at TD Place as his team's attempt to follow a national curling crown with a world title was snuffed out in emphatic fashion. Scotland's Bruce Mouat was in full control in a 9-3 win that sent him to the top of the world men's podium for the first time and extended Canada's golden drought for another year. "We brought our A-plus game," Mouat said. "I don't think we've played
Tiger Woods said he was in "constant" pain at the Masters, but it became too much to bear. The five-time Masters champ was at 9-over as he bowed out.
Williamson hasn't played since injuring his right hamstring in early January. The Pelicans have a play-in game on Wednesday.
Ware missed Sunday night's race at Bristol for what his father's team said was a "personal matter."
Following his win at UFC 287, Gilbert Burns demanded the winner of Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, and it got a response from Dana White.
The Saskatoon Blades are expecting a sold-out crowd at the SaskTel Centre Monday night for their final game against the Regina Pats. The contentious series is the last to be decided in the first round of the Western Hockey League playoffs, and the only pairing that required a Game 7 after the Saskatchewan teams tied at three wins apiece. In Regina, the games have filled every seat in the nearly 6,500-seat Brandt Centre for the three games played at home. In Saskatoon, the attendance hasn't dippe