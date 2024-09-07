Mariners vs. Cardinals Highlights
Dylan Moore and the Mariners defeat Jordan Walker and the Cardinals, 6-1
The Packers' situation went from bad to worse at the end of their season-opening loss to the Eagles.
Can the Dodgers superstar do it?
North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson says he'll return to Chapel Hill next year after his 2024 season ended with a broken leg suffered in Week 1.
The NFL's first trip to South America was a fun one with Green Bay and Philadelphia providing fireworks all night
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Mets being the hottest team in baseball, Matt Chapman’s extension with the Giants, Emmanuel Clase being elite and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Tight end Pat Freiermuth has agreed on a four-year, $48.4 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was going into the final year of his rookie contract.
For the first time since 2006, an American man will play for the title at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Taylor Fritz will face Jannik Sinner on Sunday.
With the new deal, Ramsey is now the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.
The Eagles and Packers will play a historic game in Brazil. There are always severe overreactions to Week 1, and given how the Packers and Eagles seasons flipped last season, both fan bases will spend all weekend overanalyzing whatever happens Friday.
If Brady wants to level up behind the mic, he’ll need to be more than just a famous former quarterback.
Magnussen is just the second driver since 1997 to get suspended for a race because of an accumulation of penalty points.
Colorado beat FCS school North Dakota State 31-26 in Week 1.
Jackson’s performance suggested that he’s still being counted on to be Superman at a time when the offense is supposed to be protecting him with more balance. We'll see if it was a Week 1 anomaly.
The San Diego Padres lost a game to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday in which they were one out and one strike away from winning a game that could be crucial in a playoff race.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share his 4 burning fantasy questions and matchups to watch in Week 1. Tera Roberts finishes the show by providing her 'Make or Break' starts for the week.
Dan Devine is joined by James Herbert from CBS Sports to talk about the 6 teams that they are most curious about heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Kansas City Chiefs and tight end Noah Gray have reached agreement on a three-year contract extension worth $18 million.
San Marino, a country of 33,000 within northern Italy, won its first match in 20 years with a 1–0 victory over Liechtenstein.
Let's preview Week 1 from a betting perspective.
Graham Mertz suffered a concussion against Miami.