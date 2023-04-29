Mariners vs Blue Jays Highlights

Insider's writer, a lifelong New York Yankees fan, went to the Yankees Inside Experience to go on the field, watch spring training, and meet players.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge was out of the lineup Friday while the team waiting results of testing on his right hip. Judge exited the series opener Thursday at Texas because of right hip discomfort. He struck out in his only two at-bats and was replaced in right field in the bottom of the fourth inning in is first game at the Rangers ballpark since hitting his AL season record 62nd homer there last October. “He just said he woke up, felt better today. So hopefully that's
TORONTO — Daulton Varsho delivered a walk-off single to give the Blue Jays their sixth straight win, a 1-0 decision against the Seattle Mariners in 10 innings on Saturday. The Blue Jays (18-9) survived a no-hit bid from Seattle's Easton McGee and received an outstanding career-high 13 strikeouts from Kevin Gausman to hand the Mariners (11-16) their third loss in a row. Varsho crushed a pitch from Trevor Gott (0-2) to right centre field to score designated runner Bo Bichette. The Blue Jays loaded
The Toronto Maple Leafs keep missing opportunities to eliminate opponents at a rate that is becoming difficult to fathom.
TORONTO — George Springer hit a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday. Alejandro Kirk had three hits, including a solo homer, as Toronto (17-9) won its fifth consecutive game. Matt Chapman also drove in a run with a double. Blue Jays infielder Whit Merrifield's second-inning double ensured that he reached base for the 20th consecutive game. Alek Manoah gave up six hits and four walks, but struck out seven and allowed just tw
Reaction to Kentucky quarterback Will Levis not being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in Kansas City on Thursday.
George Springer hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning, Alejandro Kirk added a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday night, extending their winning streak to five. The Mariners have lost three straight and seven of 10. Seattle is 3-8 in one-run games.
Toronto Maple Leafs (46-21-10, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (60-12-5, first in the Atlantic Division)Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Boston Bruins after the Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in a shootout.Boston has gone 60-12-5 overall with a 16-5-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins are ninth in the league serving 10.4 penalty minutes per game.Toronto is 12-7-3 against the Atlantic Division and 46-21-10 overall. T
The Jets coach said he was "disappointed and disgusted" by his team's pushback against the Golden Knights, an issue that he said goes back months.
Even after using their first-round selection on Anthony Richardson, owner Jim Irsay confirmed that the Colts would have gone quarterback at No. 4.
Daulton Varsho singled with the bases loaded in the 10th and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Seattle 1-0 for their sixth straight victory Saturday after Mariners pitcher Easton McGee took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his first major league start. Matt Chapman doubled off the center-field wall with two outs in the seventh for the only hit against McGee, who was called up from the minors before the game. Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman matched the impressive rookie with a career-high 13 strikeouts in seven shutout innings.
TORONTO — The Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts were among four teams that exceeded the CFL's salary cap last season, the league announced Friday. The others were the Montreal Alouettes, Ottawa Redblacks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The CFL's salary cap last season was $5.35 million. The teams were fined the exact amount they were over. Montreal was fined $794 while Ottawa's penalty was $11,994. Toronto will have to pay $49,735 while Winnipeg will be forced to ante up $64,499. The Argos edged th
Phil Kessel is sitting out an NHL hockey game for the first time in nearly 15 years.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George played 38 games together this season.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc said his sensational pole lap for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix felt particularly sweet coming in a week in which he has had to deal with “rumours and pressure” after being linked with Mercedes as a possible replacement for Lewis Hamilton.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The team that posted the best regular-season record in NHL history, facing a team that needed to fight and claw all the way to the end just to get into the playoffs. On paper, it was a mismatch. On the ice, it's going to Game 7. The wild-card Florida Panthers — by prevailing in an absolutely bonkers third period — fended off elimination for the second time and sent the mighty Boston Bruins into a winner-take-all game. Matthew Tkachuk scored twice, Eetu Luostarinen put Florid
Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons was beside himself after the Eagles traded up to draft Jalen Carter at No. 9.