Mariners vs. Blue Jays Highlights

The Toronto Blue Jays won their home opener last night, but some fans were still angry. Not mad at the game, in which Jose Berrios threw 6⅔ shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as they defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2. And not necessarily annoyed at the Rogers Centre dome, which was closed. No, fans were upset at the placement of a longtime icon in the stands: Home Plate Lady. Specifically, that she wasn't behind home plate, but off to the side. "This will be our curse. Mark my
Brianna Wakefield threw the ball to Jason Varitek, and was joined by her brother Trevor and their father's 2004 Red Sox teammates
TORONTO — The new-look Rogers Centre made an excellent first impression on fans before the Toronto Blue Jays' home opener. Friends Matthew Martin, Jack Fisher and Ben Watson, all from Kitchener, Ont., were excited by the extensive renovations to Toronto's ballpark after the gates opened on Monday before the Blue Jays hosted the Seattle Mariners. Martin said the changes, designed to make the stadium a baseball-first venue, were immediately noticeable. "I love what they did," said Martin, who like
Former Royals pitcher Mark Gubicza, who is now an Angels broadcaster, crushed Major League Baseball for a scoring change.
"So please don't tell me the LIV Tour is as good as the PGA Tour. I don't want to hear it.”
The Bears traded Justin Fields to the Steelers this offseason. Here's why they'll never regret the decision.
The defending Masters champion is now on the LIV side of golf, and he has both thoughts and concerns.
Djokovic easily defeated Roman Safiullin but Jack Draper lost in a deciding tie-break to Hubert Hurkacz.
Zendaya stepped out for a photo call in Rome in her most on-theme look to date.
Old-school hotrod versus modern technology – which will win?
Chiefs star Chris Jones had a terse nine-word response to the claim they had help in Super Bowl LVIII.
You know about the green jacket, the back-nine charges and the pimento cheese, but did you know these things about equipment at the Masters?
The sights and colors of the Masters are what make the premier golf tournament so distinctive.
Masters champion Jon Rahm's move to LIV could prove a "tipping point" in the battle for the future of the men's professional game, writes Iain Carter.
Hockey defenceman Landon DuPont is so good at hockey that he has been granted 'exceptional status' by the Western Hockey League, allowing the Calgary defenceman to play in the league full time this fall when he turns 15 with older players. He joins the likes of Connor McDavid and John Tavares in achieving this rare feat.
Just four races into the Formula One season, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes that the title is Max Verstappen’s to lose after another win for the Red Bull driver.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Auston Matthews knows that his teammates and most of the people in Toronto want him to score 70 goals this season and become only the ninth player in NHL history to accomplish the feat. That's why he's trying not to think about it too much. Matthews scored his league-high 66th goal, extended his goal streak to six games and point streak to a dozen in leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-2 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday night, ending the disappointing Devils' playoff hop
The Cowboys have a host of needs, but they must address the holes on the offensive line at the top of the draft
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a Louisiana native, said Monday that KC now “literally is home.”
Dalton Del Don gives fantasy baseball managers an updated look at every team's bullpen hierarchy with more than a week of action in the books.