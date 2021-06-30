Mariners vs. Blue Jays Highlights

The Canadian Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Gavin Sheets had two hits and two RBIs in his major league debut, helping Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 7-6 on Tuesday night. Leury García also drove in two runs as Chicago increased its AL Central lead to 2 1/2 games over Cleveland after the Indians' matchup with Detroit was postponed by rain. The White Sox had dropped seven of nine. Giolito (6-5) pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball in his first win in a month. The right-hander went 0-1 w