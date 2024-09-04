Mariners vs. Athletics Highlights
Seth Brown and the Athletics defeat Cal Raleigh and the Mariners, 3-2
Parker Meadows somehow robbed what should have been a two-run home run late Wednesday in Seattle.
The Angels flamethrower struck out the Dodgers' Tommy Edman with some ridiculous heat.
Heyward appears set to be a Steeler for life.
The Ducks beat Idaho 24-14 as 44.5-point favorites.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 1 half-PPR flex rankings to kick off the fantasy football season.
The Seminoles were bullied by Boston College's run game in a 28-13 home loss Monday night.
Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek both advanced to the quarterfinals on the women's side on Monday.
Week 1 and the NFL season have arrived and we are so ready for it. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens reveal our fall pod calendar with three new weekly shows and co-hosts. While the rest of this week's pods will focus on Week 1, consider this pod our final full season preview of the year. Harmon and Behrens share their five boldest fantasy predictions for the 2024 season.
Shohei Ohtani moved closer to a historic 50-50 season for an MLB hitter, stealing three bases to give him 46 for the season. He has 44 home runs with 24 games left to play.
Since 2001, the two have won 22 of the 24 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating contests
College Football Week 1 continues as USC defeats LSU 27-20 in the dying minutes of the game in Las Vegas. Both teams offered new QBs and shiny new defenses, but how will LSU fans handle yet another 0-1 start to the CFB season?
American Taylor Fritz has advanced to the US Open quarterfinals for the second consecutive year, avenging a loss to Casper Ruud at the French Open.
Hudson's catch set up USC's first TD of the game.
If the White Sox lose Sunday, they will have the three longest losing streaks in MLB this season.
The former AL Rookie of the Year, who has struggled offensively this season, ended a month-long drought Wednesday.
Darren Baker, best known for being carried out of harm's way as a 3-year-old bat boy during the 2002 World Series, is being called up to the Major Leagues by the Washington Nationals.
Labor Day weekend means college football has officially arrived.
This is the first year Djokovic didn't win a Grand Slam since 2017.
The Indiana Pacers signed key reserve T.J. McConnell to a four-year contract extension.
Deshaun Watson's contract is an achievement in franchise self-destruction.