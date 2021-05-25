Mariners vs. Athletics Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Lewis, Kelenic both homer in Mariners' 4-2 road win
Lewis, Kelenic both homer in Mariners' 4-2 road win
MONTREAL — Jack Campbell stood in his crease and watched Carey Price make save after save through 40 minutes. Toronto's goalie stayed focused and returned the favour — especially late — in a frantic final period to secure a precious victory. Campbell made 28 saves, including all 15 shots he faced in the third, as the Maple Leafs hung on to beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 and take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series Monday. "All the credit in the world has to go to Jack Campbell," said Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly, who solved Price on the winner in the second period. "He was an absolute warrior for us. "Down the home stretch he was outstanding. He's been there for us all year and tonight was no different. He's an absolute stud." Campbell has allowed four goals and owns a .951 save percentage through nine periods in the series, and was under siege late as the Canadiens desperately pressed for an equalizer. "They're coming at us real hard," Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I'd like to see us relax and make a few more plays so we can settle the game down. But it's a very important game, it's a very important period. "Our guys battled hard, and of course our goalie was our best player." William Nylander, with his third goal in as many games, also scored for Toronto, which hasn't won a post-season series since 2004, but will look to go up 3-1 in this physical Original Six showdown in Game 4 back at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. "A great win by the boys," said bruising Leafs winger Wayne Simmonds. "We grinded it out. We could have played a little bit better. (Campbell) was the No. 1 star. "He was unbelievable. We owe this to him." Nick Suzuki replied for Montreal, which has struggled to generate offence in the series, including an 0-for-9 showing on the power play. "I'm not frustrated at all," Price, who finished with 27 saves, said of his team's meagre attack. "I believe in these guys. "They're trying. It's gonna come." It better soon or Montreal will be facing elimination in Toronto on Thursday night. Price's best save of Game 3 — one that will be replayed over and over — was a terrific diving effort with his stick on a double-clutching Jason Spezza at the tail end of a Toronto power play in the first period. "Desperation," Price said. "(That's) what it comes down to." First in the Canadian-based North Division during the NHL's pandemic-shortened campaign, 18 points clear of Montreal, the Leafs remained without captain John Tavares, who's expected to miss at least two weeks with a concussion and knee injury suffered on a frightening Game 1 collision. Nick Foligno wasn't on the ice for the morning skate — Keefe emphatically declared him fit to play — and took the warmup, but missed out with a lower-body injury. Riley Nash took his spot the lineup. The Canadiens dressed rookie sniper Cole Caufield after generating just three goals in the first two games of the series in Toronto. The 20-year-old scored four times in 10 outings towards the end of the regular season, including one in overtime against the Leafs, following a dominant career with the U.S. National Team Development Program and two standouts seasons in the NCAA with the Wisconsin Badgers. Toronto opened the scoring at 7:18 of the second when Alexander Kerfoot won an offensive zone faceoff back to Nylander, who fired quick shot that glanced off Canadiens defenceman Ben Chiarot and past Price. "We love seeing Willy playing like this," Campbell said. "This is the Willy we know. He's a dominant player when he's on his game. "He's such a special player." A lightning rod for criticism at various points of his career in Toronto because of an immense skill set and a work ethic that hasn't always followed suit, Nylander said the team's past post-season failures have fuelled him. "You learn over the years," he said. "Every time you lose, it digs even harder. You want to battle." After Price denied Pierre Engvall on the doorstep on a long Toronto shift in the Canadiens' end, the home side started to find some life, and Suzuki eventually tied it at 13:56 when his shot off the rush beat Campbell under the blocker. But Rielly restored the Leafs' advantage 2:39 later when he took a pass from Mitch Marner and fooled Price upstairs before celebrating with teammates inside the fan-less venue. "It can be discouraging at times because you're getting chances and he's making great saves," Rielly said. "With our group we just have to stick with it, be a confident bunch." Coming off a three-point night in Game 2, Auston Matthews was denied by Price on the doorstep before Marner was also stopped as Toronto outshot Montreal 20-7 in the period. "He was playing phenomenal for them and kept them in the game," Campbell said of Price. "He's done that all series. It's really fun to play a guy that has a great experience." Caufield wired a shot over Campbell's net on a chance midway through the third, and the Leafs goaltender was there again on another sharp-angle effort off the winger's stick. Campbell then stopped Josh Anderson, Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault in quick succession as Montreal pushed desperately to tie. Toronto defenceman Justin Holl then blocked a late Caufield chance in the dying seconds as the Leafs held on to take a 2-1 lead in the series. "Montreal is tough, they're opportunistic, they have a lot of skill," Campbell said. "Our guys were doing a great job peppering Carey at the other end. "We knew they'd push and they did, but thankfully everybody was battling." Especially the man between the posts. Notes: Candiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said Price will start Game 4. … Keefe said he would wait until Tuesday to decide on his goalie, but that it depends on how Campbell is feeling. … Montreal winger Eric Staal sat out with an undisclosed injury, which spared Tatar being healthy scratched. … If there's a Game 6 on Saturday in Montreal, the Quebec government will permit 2,500 fans into the Bell Centre — the first Canadian NHL crowd since the start of the pandemic. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Damian Lillard's eight first-half 3-pointers weren't enough to lead Portland to a 2-0 series lead.
Francisco Mejía hit a tiebreaking, two-run single during a seven-run burst in the 11th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their 11th straight game, outlasting the Toronto Blue Jays 14-8 on Monday.
"Obviously we want Steph back in the worst way."
The NBA issued a statement amid cries that James was receiving preferential treatment.
Brady hosted the drills months after knee surgery and weeks after reportedly imploring players to skip team-organized workouts.
President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing act by Tuesday, the anniversary of Floyd's murder.
Germany beat Canada 3-1 on Monday at the hockey world championship to remain undefeated through three games.
Mitchell was "incensed" with the team over its decision to scratch the two-time All-Star hours before the team's first-round playoff series opener.
Jones didn't hold back when asked on the air about his current status.
The IOC maintains its plan to host the Tokyo Games amid mounting pressure from within Japan to cancel them.
She won't do less because the gymnastics federation can't catch up to her superiority.
Paris Saint-Germain is one of the richest soccer clubs in the world and a true sporting juggernaut — but the team's quest for a fourth consecutive crown was thwarted by a rising Canadian star. Bankrolled by the Emir of Qatar, PSG boasts the most expensive roster in French soccer, featuring global stars such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. It's no surprise they have dominated Ligue 1, winning the French championship in seven out of the last eight years. But on Sunday, Lille OSC forward Jonathan David, a 21-year-old from Ottawa, scored and helped set up another to defeat Angers SCO 2-1 on the final day of the season. The victory allowed Lille to finish in first place, just one point ahead of PSG, to claim its fourth Ligue 1 championship and first in a decade. That David starred in helping Lille to seal a remarkable title win was a just reward for a player who came to France at the start of the season amid great fanfare, but who looked like he was going to be a major flop. David joined Lille last summer from Belgian club KAA Gent, where he scored 26 goals in 50 games. Lille reportedly paid a club-record $35 million US transfer fee for David, making the forward the most expensive Canadian transfer of all-time. WATCH | Jonathan David helps Lille lift Ligue 1 crown: Life in France didn't agree with David at first; he went without a goal in his first 10 appearances. But David eventually found his footing, scoring 13 times — a record for a Canadian in a top-five European league in a single season. The previous record was held by Tomasz Radzinski, who had 11 goals for Everton during the 2002-03 English Premier League campaign. David's perseverance is what particularly impressed Craig Forrest, a former goalkeeper with the Canadian national team and a member of the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame. "He came to Lille for a hefty transfer fee so expectations were huge, and he's still young and it was a big change for him, so you could see it didn't go all that well for him at the start," Forrest told CBC Sports. "You could see it was affecting his game and he looked a bit desperate. "But once he got a few goals under his belt, that's all it took. He gained more confidence and fought through it all, and has been sensational for Lille." Canadian success across the continent What's encouraging is that David's success at Lille isn't an isolated story of a Canadian making good in one of the best European leagues this season. In fact, these are unprecedented times for Canadians plying their trade in Europe, as more members of Canada's men's national team are playing for top cubs across the continent, and were key figures in their teams' successes. In Germany, Alphonso Davies is coming off another sensational campaign with Bayern Munich, helping the Bavarian giants win their ninth consecutive Bundesliga crown. Davies, last year's co-winner of the Lou Marsh Award as Canada's best athlete, has now won nine major trophies in just three seasons at Bayern. At just 20 years old, he's already earned a reputation as one of the best left fullbacks in the world. Canada's Alphonso Davies, has won nine major trophies in just three seasons with Bayern Munich. (Andreas Gebert/REUTERS) In Turkey, veteran defender/midfielder Atiba Hutchinson and forward Cyle Larin were front and centre for Beşiktaş as the Istanbul-based club won its first Süper Lig title in four years, and lifted the Turkish Cup for the first time in a decade. Larin, a 26-year-old from Brampton, Ont., bagged 19 goals to finish tied for second in the Turkish league scoring race. Hutchinson, a fellow Bramptonian, was a true workhorse as Beşiktaş's captain; the 38-year-old made 40 appearances in all competitions and inspired the club to its first "domestic double" since the 2008-09 season. In Serbia, 33-year-old Milan Borjan backstopped Red Star Belgrade to a fourth consecutive SuperLiga crown as the club's undisputed starting goalkeeper. In Scotland, midfielder Scott Arfrield was part of a Rangers side that won the Premiership title, ending Glasgow rivals Celtic's streak of nine consecutive Scottish league titles. Also in Scotland, David Wotherspoon played a starring role in St. Johnstone winning both the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup. On the women's side, Canadians Jessie Fleming and Cloé Lacasse won league titles in 2021 for Chelsea and Benfica, respectively. And back at PSG, Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema are on the verge of winning the French women's league. Since joining Chelsea earlier in the year, Jessie Fleming, centre, has helped the Blues clinch the Women's Super League title as well as reach the final of the Women's Champions League. (Andrew Couldridge/Reuters) Forrest, who earned 56 caps for Canada between 1988 and 2002, can't remember a period in history when so many Canadians were making names for themselves in European club soccer. "If you just look at Alphonso alone, that would be beyond anything that anybody has ever done in Canadian soccer. But then you add in the other guys — Atiba, Larin, David — these are unprecedented times," said Forrest, who played professionally in England with Ipswich Town, Chelsea and West Ham United. Forrest is hopeful that all of the success at club level by Canadian players across Europe could benefit Canada's men's team next month when it resumes its Concacaf qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Canada is attempting to qualify for the World Cup for the second time; it's only other appearance came in 1986 in Mexico. "There's no reason why Canada shouldn't be sticking its chest out against any team in Concacaf," Forrest said. "You look at some of the talent that Canada has, they're setting such a high standard in some of the top leagues in Europe, so it bodes well for World Cup qualifying."
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cam Talbot made 37 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 despite having only 14 shots on goal to stave off elimination in their opening-round playoff series on Monday night. Jordan Greenway's second-period goal was the winner for the Wild, who also got goals from Kirill Kaprizov, Zach Parise, and Nico Sturm.Publish Settings Routine Urgency (asterisk) Platform (asterisk) Print Online Broadcast Datastream cancel Audience (asterisk) Sports cancel Category (asterisk) Content Type (asterisk) Named Item AP cancel Source (asterisk) Language (asterisk) Creation User WRamirez_NEWS@ap.org 5/25/21 12:53 AM Wild stave off elimination with just 14 shots, top Vegas 4-2 Headline (asterisk) 60/60 Summary (asterisk) Cam Talbot made 37 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 despite having only 14 shots on goal to stave off elimination in their opening-round playoff series. Jordan Greenway’s second-period goal was the winner for the Wild, who also got goals from Kirill Kaprizov, Zach Parise, and Nico Sturm. Vegas was looking to close out a playoff series at home for the first time but leads the series 3-2. Game 6 is scheduled for Wednesday in St. Paul, Minnesota. Mark Stone and Alec Martinez scored for the Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury, who allowed four goals in the first four games, made 10 saves. 107 words Body (asterisk) Cam Talbot made 37 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 despite having only 14 shots on goal to stave off elimination in their opening-round playoff series on Monday night. Jordan Greenway’s second-period goal was the winner for the Wild, who also got goals from Kirill Kaprizov, Zach Parise, and Nico Sturm. Vegas, which was looking to close out a playoff series at home for the first time, leads the series 3-2. Game 6 is scheduled for Wednesday in St. Paul, Minnesota. Mark Stone and Alec Martinez scored for the Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury, who allowed four goals in the first four games, made 10 saves. It marked the first time Fleury allowed more than two goals in a game in 14 contests. Vegas dropped to 2-3 in Game 4 situations when leading a series 3-1. Stone opened the scoring when he took a touch pass from Alex Tuch, skated into the zone down the left side, and fired a wrist shot under Talbot’s glove. It wouldn’t take long for the Wild to answer, as Kaprizov — the favorite to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie — notched his first career playoff goal of the season, ending Minnesota’s scoreless skid at 120 minutes, 36 seconds. Parise made it 2-1 after an initial shot caromed off the end boards, and he was able to fire a bank shot from below the goal line off the back of Fleury. Greenway extended the lead when he punched home his own rebound that Fleury couldn’t handle. It marked the first time the Golden Knights allowed three goals in a playoff period in 11 games, dating to the postseason bubble last season. Martinez got his first point of the postseason during a second-period power play when he ripped a one-timer from the right side after Alex Pietrangelo’s perfectly placed pass arrived at the blade of his stick. The Knights dominated the second period with relentless pressure in their offensive zone, outshooting the Wild 23-1 and 9-0 with high-danger chances, but only had Martinez’s goal to show for it. Vegas failed to carry the energy into the final period, firing only two shots on goal over the first 11 minutes of the third. By the 4-minute mark, the Golden Knights had outshot Minnesota 10-4 in the period, but Talbot held firm between the pipes, stopping everything thrown his way, including a pair of incredible saves during back-to-back, point-blank shots by Reilly Smith to preserve the lead. An empty-net goal from Sturm off the boards with 38.5 seconds left provided the final margin. — More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W.g. Ramirez, The Associated Press
Cowboy Joe is headed for No. 1, closing in on the top spot on the chart. Joe West is poised to break baseball's umpiring record when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. West is set to work home plate for his 5,376th regular-season game, snapping a tie with Hall of Famer Bill Klem. The colorful West, who turns 69 on Oct. 31, is perhaps the most famous umpire in major league history, known for his memorable run-ins with several players and managers over the years, to go along with at least one executive. He also fashions himself as a country music singer and songwriter, leading to the nicknames “Cowboy Joe” and “Country Joe.” West began his big league career at age 23, doing a handful of games in the last month of the 1976 season. His first plate job included Hall of Fame knuckleballer Phil Niekro throwing to young Braves catcher Dale Murphy. He has worked the World Series six times. He has 193 career ejections — and West himself has run afoul of Major League Baseball on occasion during his long career. During a 1990 brawl, West body-slammed pitcher Dennis Cook to the ground. After he was thrown out by West during a 2018 game, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said: “I don’t have much to say about him. Everybody knows he’s terrible." Last year, West ejected Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo from an upstairs suite in Atlanta for yelling and complaining. West was suspended for three days without pay in 2017 after he said in an interview that former Texas Rangers third baseman Adrián Beltré was baseball’s biggest complainer. West said he was joking, and Beltré agreed. He was awarded $500,000 last month in a defamation suit against former catcher Paul Lo Duca. In his suit, among other things, West contended Lo Duca made false allegations that would hurt his chances of being elected to the Hall of Fame. There are currently 10 umpires in the Hall. West has his share of fans, too. At the 2017 All-Star Game, slugger Nelson Cruz came to the plate, pulled out his phone and had catcher Yadier Molina take a picture of Cruz and plate umpire West. Asked why, Cruz said: “He’s a legend, you know?” Before he became a big league umpire, West was a star quarterback at Elon in the early 1970s. He also was a catcher when he played baseball growing up in North Carolina. The Asheville native was inducted into the Elon Sports Hall of Fame in 1986 and the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. Several years ago, West had larynx cancer, underwent radiation and continued his career. ___ Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Lewis homered and made a diving catch in center field, Yusei Kikuchi pitched six smooth innings before leaving with a possible back injury, and the Seattle Mariners ended a six-game losing streak by beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Monday night. Jarred Kelenic also went deep for Seattle, playing its sixth of 12 straight road games in California covering separate trips. And this is a long haul for the club, with Monday marking the fourth game of a stretch with 30 in 31 days. Ty France doubled in his return from the injured list. Mitch Haniger added two hits, including an RBI double. Mark Canha hit his 10th home run for Oakland. Lewis struck out swinging in his first at-bat before hitting a two-out drive to left field off starter Frankie Montas in the third. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year also robbed Chad Pinder of extra bases with a diving grab in right-center in the bottom of the inning. Kikuchi (2-3) scattered four hits and allowed one run — Canha’s homer in the third. The lefty didn’t permit another runner past first base but appeared to get hurt when Jed Lowrie reached on an infield single leading off the seventh. Kikuchi grabbed at his lower back as manager Scott Servais went to the mound followed by a team trainer and translator, and was escorted off the field. Rafael Montero and Erik Swanson got three outs apiece. Keynan Middleton pitched the ninth for his third save. Montas (5-4) had a season-high 11 strikeouts in six innings but allowed four runs and six hits. The A’s are 14-14 since winning 13 straight. TRAINER’S ROOM Mariners: INF/OF Sam Haggerty was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. … LHP Marco Gonzales (forearm strain) is scheduled to throw a simulated game this week of about 40-45 pitches. Athletics: LHP Jesús Luzardo, recovering from a hairline fracture in his pitching pinkie sustained playing video games, will pitch for Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday in his first rehab outing. ... DH Mitch Moreland (sore ribs) has resumed swinging a bat. ... LHP A.J. Puk (strained left biceps) is set to pitch Tuesday for Las Vegas. ... RHP J.B. Wendelken (strained left oblique) has thrown out to 90 feet and will soon move back to 120 feet. UP NEXT Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (0-2, 9.45 ERA) makes his third career start. Oakland LHP Cole Irvin (3-5, 3.59) faces Seattle for the first time and looks to bounce back from a loss to Houston. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports; Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press
Rodgers spoke affectionately about working with or for virtually everyone involved with the Packers franchise — but notably left the front office out of that mix.
Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill discuss the Los Angeles Clippers' 113-103 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. With Mavericks star Luka Doncic shredding the Clippers for 41 points over the weekend, it's clear Kawhi Leonard and Paul George need to step up their defensive effort in order to stop Dallas. Hear the full conversation on Posted Up with Chris Haynes. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.