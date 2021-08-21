Mariners vs. Astros Highlights

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets 3-2 Friday night for their eighth straight win. Buehler (13-2) struck out eight and allowed six hits over 7 2/3 innings as Los Angeles improved to 5-0 against the Mets over the past eight days, including a three-game sweep in New York last weekend. Trea Turner had two hits and two runs. It was the fourth multi-hit game for Turner over his last five starts. Pete Alonso