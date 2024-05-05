Mariners vs. Astros Highlights

Zack Littell and the Rays defeat Christian Scott and the Mets, 3-1
Seattle Mariners (17-14, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (11-20, fourth in the AL West)Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (3-2, 4.18 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Astros: Ronel Blanco (3-0, 1.65 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -115, Mariners -104; over/under is 8 runsBOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners on Friday to open a three-game series.Houston is 11-20 overall and 6-10 in home games. The Astro
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a go-ahead bunt RBI single and collected his 300th career stolen base in Houston’s four-run seventh inning to lead the Astros to a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. The 2017 AL MVP is the fifth player in MLB history to have at least 300 steals, 2,000 hits, 400 doubles, 200 homers and a career batting average of .300 or higher, joining Derek Jeter, Paul Molitor, Willie Mays and Roberto Alomar. The Mariners missed a scoring opportunity in the eighth.
Seattle Mariners (17-15, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (12-20, fourth in the AL West)Houston; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-0, 2.03 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (1-0, 2.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -143, Mariners +121; over/under is 8 runsBOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners, leading the series 1-0.Houston has a 12-20 record overall and a 7-10 record in home games.
HOUSTON (AP) — Logan Gilbert threw eight dominant innings, Luis Urías and Cal Raleigh homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 5-0 on Saturday night. Gilbert (3-0) allowed two hits and four walks and struck out six. He has allowed two runs or fewer in six of his seven starts The right-hander retired 16 of 17 at one point. Urías hit a solo home run to center to lead off the fifth, and Raleigh added a two-run shot to left center in the sixth. Mitch Garver had an RBI double in the f
With the Boston Bruins' season on the brink and the team's top scorer mired in a scoring slump, coach Jim Montgomery didn't hesitate to publicly challenge David Pastrnak to do more in Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Pastrnak scored on a feed from Hampus Lindholm 1:54 into overtime and the Bruins beat the Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday night to clinch their first-round series and advance in the NHL playoffs.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was ejected for the first time in his career when he argued a called third strike by plate umpire Ryan Blakney in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. With one out, Judge took a full count fastball from Tyler Holton that he thought was slightly outside. Blakney rang him up, Judge glanced back and was ejected. After starting to walk back to the dugout, Judge returned to argue the call and manager Aaron Boone continu
The gala is an annual fundraiser for the Dodgers foundation to support various community causes
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end stepped out to Churchill Downs for the famous horse race on Saturday, May 4
OAKLAND, Calif. — San Diego acquired two-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins along with nearly $7.9 million on Saturday in a deal for four players that left the Padres responsible only for the major league minimum salary. First baseman Nathan Martorella, outfielders Dillon Head and Jakob Marsee, and right-hander Woo-Suk Go were dealt to the Marlins for the second baseman, who won the 2022 AL batting title with Minnesota and the 2023 NL crown with the Marlins. Miami is paying
Dave Roberts recently joked that Shohei Ohtani should gift Roberts a Porsche when Ohtani breaks his Dodgers' record for most home runs by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani obliged, just maybe not in the way Roberts imagined. Before Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers' slugger gifted Roberts a purple toy model Porsche in his office.
Clark is proving all her critics wrong.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis Garcia Jr. hit a three-run shot deep to center field in the seventh inning for his first career pinch-hit home run, helping the Washington Nationals rally for a 9-3 victory over the reeling Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. Garcia connected on Erik Swanson’s 85-mph splitter for his second homer of the season to give Washington a 4-3 lead. Nick Senzel added an RBI double in the inning. The Nationals added four runs in the eighth, benefitting from two fielding errors. They
The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs were facing off in Game 7 on Saturday in Boston. But there was a surprise announcement in net.
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Joel Kuhnel from the Houston Astros in exchange for cash considerations. In a corresponding move, Kuhnel was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Jays made the announcement Saturday night, some hours after a 6-3 road win over the Washington Nationals. Kuhnel, 29, has appeared in one game for the Astros this season and nine contests for the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys, combining to go 4-1 with a 5.40 earned-run average. The six-foot-five, 2
BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored at 1:54 of overtime as the Boston Bruins downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday. Hampus Lindholm scored in regulation and added an assist on the winner for the Bruins, who nearly blew another 3-1 series lead after losing out to the Florida Panthers at the same stage of the post-season last spring. Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves. William Nylander replied for the Leafs. Toronto battled back fr
Reid Carruthers has returned to the skip position for his four-man team and added Catlin Schneider to the lineup to fill a vacancy caused by the departure of Brad Jacobs. Carruthers started last season as fourth for the Winnipeg-based team but later switched positions with Jacobs, who threw third stones. Jacobs left the squad after the season-ending Grand Slam to skip Brendan Bottcher's previous rink. Schneider, meanwhile, recently became a free agent when his British Columbia-based team announc
Jake Paul wants to clarify that it's Mike Tyson who wanted to elevate the stakes in their fight, not him.
Stephen A. Smith is outraged to hear that the terms for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson have been elevated.
The second round of the NHL playoffs will feature an all-Canadian matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers. Vancouver advanced with a late 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 Friday, winning the best-of-seven opening-round series 4-2. Edmonton ousted the L.A. Kings from the first round for the third year in a row on Wednesday. The Canucks and Oilers have not met in the playoffs since 1992 when Edmonton won the second-round series in six games. Vancouver won all four r