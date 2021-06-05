Mariners vs. Angels Highlights

Carey Price stopped 30 shots for his eighth career playoff shutout, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 on Friday.
Here comes Game 7.
Jonathan Marchessault and Max Pacioretty scored 45 seconds apart in the third period to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory in Game 3.
The Houston Astros rolled into Buffalo and dismantled the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.
Lillard intends to have significant input on the next hire, sources said.
Johnson put his executive hat back on in a scathing takedown of Dennis Schroder.
Mark Scheifele reacted to his four-game suspension and spoke emotionally about the harassment his family has faced since his hit on Jake Evans.
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has had surgery on his right knee and will not be available when the team reports for training camp in September.
Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele received a four-game suspension for his crushing hit on Montreal's Jake Evans but the NHL Department of Player Safety's reticence to apply the league's rule book consistently is putting players at risk.
LeBron was hurt. He never truly trusted the injured ankle that cost him virtually all of the second half of the season.
The Toronto Blue Jays traded right-hander Ty Tice to the Atlanta Braves on Friday in exchange for cash considerations.
Michael King collects three strikeouts on nine pitches for the 7th immaculate inning in Yankees history.
Sizikova raised suspicions by double faulting after "abnormally large bets" were placed on a game in a French Open doubles match.
The player is reportedly in therapy as a result of the incident.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Steven Duggar and Alex Dickerson homered off Jake Arrieta as part of a six-run second inning, and the San Francisco Giants thumped the Chicago Cubs 8-5 on Friday night. Jason Vosler and LaMonte Wade Jr. added back-to-back shots in the fourth, helping the Giants to their second consecutive victory over the Cubs. San Francisco has won eight of 10. It was the fourth time this season San Francisco has hit four or more home runs in a game. Kris Bryant hit his 13th home run for Ch
That's one way to celebrate your 21st birthday.
DENVER (AP) — Sean Murphy and Matt Canha homered off Jon Gray before the Rockies right-hander left with elbow soreness, and the Oakland Athletics beat Colorado 9-5 Friday night. Murphy had three hits and three RBIs for Oakland, which has won seven of 10 road games and improved to 17-8 away from home. Gray (4-6) left in the third inning with right elbow discomfort, manager Bud Black said after the game. A potential trade chip for the Rockies, Gray allowed five runs on four hits and two walks in 2
A close game quickly turned bizarre in the late stages, helping the U.S. beat Canada 10-1 at an Olympic baseball qualifying tournament on Friday night. With the Americans leading 3-1, a man on first and one out in the eighth inning, first baseman Triston Casas appeared to launch a two-run home run. However, upon video review, the call was reversed as the ball hit padding on top of the outfield wall before bouncing back to Canadian right fielder Jesse Hodges, who relayed the ball back to the infi