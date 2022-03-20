Marine yard sale

The Canadian Press

GATINEAU, Que. — Eve Gascon didn’t get a win on the ice Saturday, but she definitely felt like a winner. Gascon became just the third female player to play in the QMJHL as she followed in the footsteps of Manon Rheaume and Charline Labonte, who both reached out to Gascon earlier this week to wish her well. Olympic champion Marie-Philip Poulin also sent her best wishes. The amount of attention was a little surreal for Gascon, but she did her best to soak it all in and enjoy the moment. The 18-yea