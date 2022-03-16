Marine Traffic Tracking Shows Ever Forward Becoming Stuck in Chesapeake Bay Shortly After Departure

A 1,095-foot container ship belonging to Evergreen Marine Corp ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay after leaving the Port of Baltimore on Sunday, March 13, according to a marine traffic tracking website.

The cargo ship, called the Ever Forward, belongs to the same company that owned the Ever Given, which famously blocked the Suez Canal for about a week last year.

A response boat crew from Curtis Bay, Baltimore, went to monitor the Ever Forward on Monday, March 14, the US Coast Guard (USCG) said.

“Maryland Department of the Environment are coordinating the refloating of the containership, which is grounded near the Craighill Channel,” USCG said.

This video of the Marine Traffic website shows the ship leaving port in Baltimore before coming to a stop in Chesapeake Bay. Credit: Marine Traffic via Storyful

