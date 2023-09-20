Marine Tracker Shows Ship Was Stationary in Black Sea When Explosion Took Place

Marine tracking information shows a cargo vessel evacuated due to an explosion was stationary in the Black Sea on September 20, when the incident took place.

Imagery provided by MarineTraffic, a ship tracking and maritime analytics provider, shows the Togo-flagged cargo vessel SEAMA heading to Sulina from the port of Bartin in Turkey on September 11, and the vessel stationary in the water off the port of Sulina on the day of the explosion.

At least 12 crewmembers were evacuated from the ship which was reportedly headed for Ukraine, according to an unconfirmed statement by a local union official, reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Romania’s defense ministry said it sent a mine-sweeping ship and Explosive Ordnance Disposal divers to the scene.

The cause of the explosion had not been confirmed at the time of writing. Credit: MarineTraffic via Storyful