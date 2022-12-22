Louisville Father Surprises Son at Football Practice After Seven-Month Deployment

A young boy in Louisville, Kentucky, had an emotional reaction when he was surprised at football practice by his father, who had just returned from a seven-month stint in Africa with the United States Air Force.

Dantana Smith, a videographer based in Louisville, captured this footage of Josiah Newby, who was focused on his sport when his father Jordan appeared. When Josiah realizes what is happening, he runs to his dad and jumps into his arms.

Jordan’s wife, Cydnii Newby, told Storyful, “Josiah and Jordan are the best father and son duo, so it was so difficult for his dad to be away because he missed track season, basketball season, and baseball, but he arrived just in time for football season.”

Cydnii added that the emotional reunion made the entire practice field cry, saying, “There was not a dry eye.” Credit: Dantana Smith via Storyful