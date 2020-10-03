Marine One Flies President Donald Trump to Walter Reed After COVID-19 Diagnosis

US President Donald Trump was taken by helicopter from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 2 after testing positive to COVID-19.

Trump posted to Twitter on October 1 that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive to the virus.

In a video filmed before his departure, the president thanked people for messages of support and said they were going to the hospital to “make sure things work out”. Credit: Ross Dellenger via Storyful